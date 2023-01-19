How to get Spoils of Conquest in Destiny 2 quickly? (2023) 

Destiny 2 and Raids have been providing endgame gear for Guardians since the launch. Being one of the most essential activities in the game, each Raid is known for its complex mechanics and high-stat loot. However, aside from armor pieces and weapons, there comes another exclusive loot from each encounter, called Spoils of Conquest.

Ever since the introduction of weapon crafting, Spoils of Conquest has become more and more viable with each passing season. With Raid weapons becoming craftable, players can pick up a deepsight version of any weapon using Spoils of Conquest.

The following article will showcase ways to obtain Spoils of Conquest, both in the fireteam and solo.

Spoils of Conquest and how to get them in Destiny 2 (2023)

1) How does Spoils of Conquest work?

Spoils of Conquest within a player's inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

Players should note that Spoils of Conquest can be earned solely from Raid encounters, whether it be a regular activity or a pinnacle one. Raids that don't provide pinnacle gear, such as Last Wish, Vault of Glass, Vow of the Disciple, and Garden of Salvation, will provide 3 Spoils of Conquest.

Pinnacle Raids, currently being King's Fall in Season 19, drops 5 Spoils of Conquest from each encounter. However, one specific encounter can drop 5 Spoils every time a fireteam completes it. This way, players can farm a lot of Spoils within minimal time.

Forsaken Exotics and Anarchy within the Exotic Kiosk (Image via Destiny 2)

Besides focusing on weapons at the end of a Raid, players can also utilize this specific loot in the Tower's Kiosk. Some specific Raid Exotics, such as Anarchy, Tarrabah, Always on Time, Legend of Acrius, and many more, require 240 Spoils. Hence, the road to earning all the Spoils is long.

2) How to earn Spoils of Conquest quickly?

Sisters within the second last encounter of King's Fall (Image via Destiny 2)

As of now (Season of the Seraph), the quickest way to earn Spoils of Conquest is via the Sister's encounter in King's Fall Raid. Non-pinnacle Raids, although dropping 3 Spoils per encounter, doesn't allow players to infinitely farm encounters to gather Spoils of Conquest.

The Sister's encounter, the quickest of all, takes about 5 minutes if the fireteam knows what they're doing. Upon completion, the loot chest will drop 5 Spoils of Conquest. Players must flip the checkpoint between fireteam members to run the checkpoint constantly.

The complete guide to the Sister's encounter can be found by clicking on this link.

3) How to flip checkpoints?

Flipping checkpoints is essential if players are trying to target-farm anything in the game. One player lets another join their instance, wipe the encounter, and load it with a different character. This way, the host will keep the checkpoint in their previous character.

Sisters encounter within the King's Fall Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Any member of the fireteam can use this method and keep flipping the encounter's checkpoint by switching to a different character. Upon completion, players with the checkpoint can start a new instance of the meeting, have others join them, and switch to a different character again.

Poll : 0 votes