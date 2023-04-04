Destiny 2 players come up with an Iron Banner concept, but with Tormentors

Destiny 2's Iron Banner is currently in a tight spot, as the once enjoyable activity has become boring for a lot of players. With new game modes and rewards, Saladin's PvP trial appears three times per season, which has recently increased from a low number of two. However, the fun factor in the fresh game modes hasn't changed.

A recent post on Reddit has been getting a lot of attention from the community, where a user who goes by the name Samurai came up with a hilarious yet genius plan. Their post suggests the addition of Tormentors in the 6v6 game mode, who will chase down any random player amidst a match.

Destiny 2 Reddit post on Iron Banner and Tormentors (Image via Reddit)

Naturally, additional members from the community came and shared their opinion on the plan, suggesting how this will also go well with the new Gambit mode.

The addition of Tormentors can make Destiny 2 Iron Banner game mode more fun

Although Lightfall did not get the best of reviews from the Destiny 2 playerbase, the fear of Tormentors is commonly shared by almost everyone. The new enemy type can grab a Guardian, suppress super abilities, and hit hard while lunging from mid-air.

With everything already in place, the community talked about revamping the Iron Banner game mode by adding a powerful combatant from PvE.

The post in question states the following regarding their plans to recreate Iron Banner:

"Iron Banner, but with Tormentors. I think Fortress mode with Tormentors would be hilarious. What do you think?"

Comments on the post (Image via Destiny 2)

Others came chipping into the comment section with their ideas and their thoughts on the original idea. Some agree that the Gambit experience can be made 100x more fun by adding Tormentors, while having them in the PvP game mode isn't such a bad idea either.

According to Redditor AlexD2003:

"Congratulations you have essentially recreated gambit."

Meanwhile, a Redditor who goes by Red_Fyre said:

"Capture the zone? More like run for your life. The amount of f2p running away and being chased would make this the best mode ever made."

Additional comments on Gambit scenarios with Tormentors (Image via Reddit)

More comments on the Destiny 2 post (Image via Reddit)

Players discussing scenarios in PvP (Image via Reddit)

Speculated in-game character dialogs on Tormentors (Image via Reddit)

Comments sharing the same sentiment with the uploader (Image via Reddit)

As mentioned earlier, the current scenario in the Iron Banner has been under a lot of controversy, as players usually cheese their way to the Iron Lord seal and multiple resets on Saladin. The removal of the power advantage has only left them with another checklist event that comes at weekly intervals every season.

Hence, with the current situation, it seems that players will only be content with some of the most ridiculous changes to the game mode. Destiny 2 Season of Defiance has two more weeks left for the Iron Banner, with one on April 4 and another on April 25.

