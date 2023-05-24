New Bungie IP Marathon announced at PlayStation 2023 showcase

A new Bungie IP known as Marathon was announced during the PlayStation 2023 showcase, which took place on May 24. Most players were eagerly waiting for Destiny 3 to be mentioned. However, the studio surprised everyone by announcing a brand new IP during the event. Prior to this development, there were speculations about a new Bungie IP being announced sometime soon.

That said, not much is known about this newly revealed project for now. Although this IP does show some Destiny-like elements, it's unlikely that Marathon is set in the same universe as Bungie's fabled looter shooter. Here's everything that's been revealed about the IP so far.

Everything revealed about Marathon at PlayStation 2023 showcase

Wario64 @Wario64



youtube.com/watch?v=ckI_m8… Bungie's Marathon is in dev for PS5/Xbox Series/PC with full cross play and cross save (pvp extraction shooter) marathonthegame.com Bungie's Marathon is in dev for PS5/Xbox Series/PC with full cross play and cross save (pvp extraction shooter) marathonthegame.comyoutube.com/watch?v=ckI_m8… https://t.co/fKOb38LsWp

Brief gameplay footage for Marathon was presented during the PlayStation 2023 showcase. Going by it, this title seems to feature some interesting parkour mechanics and several quirky-looking guns. What's more interesting is that in one scene, a structure similar to the Traveler can be seen hovering over the earth.

Based on the information available on this game's website, players in Marathon are known as Runners, individuals tasked with venturing into the unknown in a race for fame. Although the planet this title features does look like Earth, the website clarifies that it's Tau Ceti IV, where a large number of residents have vanished.

It's believed that Runners will be responsible for figuring out what happened to these individuals and potentially rescuing them. This game is being dubbed as a "PvP-extraction shooter."

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack Former Destiny Game Director Christopher Barrett is the Game Director on Marathon! Former Destiny Game Director Christopher Barrett is the Game Director on Marathon! https://t.co/XjRNsiSfgf

As of now, there's no information regarding a release date for Marathon. Its website further states that this title is currently in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It's unlikely that older-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One will receive a port for this title.

The game will support both cross-save and cross-play at launch, as mentioned on the official website of the game. Former Destiny game director Christopher Barrett will be reprising his role as game director for this new IP as well.

There's a lot of hidden information in the codes found throughout the presented video for fans around the globe to crack. Given that Destiny 2 The Final Shape is expected to conclude in 2025, there's a high chance that this title could be released once the Light vs Darkness saga concludes.

Although Bungie has previously mentioned that its 2017 title will be alive even after the saga ends, the developers wouldn't want to draw the hype away from their flagship looter shooter.

With two major announcements during the PlayStation 2023 showcase, Bungie's bringing its A-game to the world of flagship titles.

