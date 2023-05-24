Alan Wake II PlayStation Showcase 2023 trailer revealed: Release date, platforms, how to pre-order, and more

Remedy Games’ new title, Alan Wake II, has finally received a new trailer that comes with a release date of October 17, 2023. This game was first announced at the Game Awards 2021. While fans have been waiting to control the titular character, there is a surprise for them: this title will offer a new playable character. While it has been a part of the PlayStation Showcase 2023, Alan Wake II is set to release on Xbox Series X/S and PC as well.

Since the game’s new trailer has just been revealed, this article will be updated to include information on how to preorder it once further details are disclosed.

PlayStation Showcase reveals Alan Wake II to be arriving in October 2023

Alan Wake II introduces a new playable character named Saga Anderson, who arrives in Bright Falls to conduct an investigation related to a series of murders. The story ties into Alan Wake's life, a beloved protagonist.

In this title, you will be able to partake in the exploration of hub-like areas divided into three regions: Bright Falls town, a forest in the vicinity of a spot named Cauldron Lake, and a decrepit town called Watery.

You will get to experience two stories from the perspectives of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake himself. Remedy Games have stressed the fact that you will have a great experience with this psychological horror game regardless of whether or not you have played the previous Alan Wake title. There was also a glimpse of Sam Lake (the game's creative director) in its trailer.

The tone of this sequel looks grim and lives up to the expectations of fans. If you loved the horror tone of Resident Evil 7, then chances are this title will be a perfect haunting experience for you.

It will be interesting to see how this sequel shapes up as more details are revealed leading prior to its eventual release in October. With two playable characters, it is natural to expect multiple endings and branching paths.

Poll : 0 votes