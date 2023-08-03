Destiny 2 Season 22 to get new Vex "Multiplex" PvP map

Destiny 2 Season 22 will see the arrival of a new PvP map known as Multiplex. It's been a while since Bungie added a new map to the game, and it was about time they did so. There are different types of PvP maps that players will come across in the game. While some have short alleys and tight corners, others have really long corridors and open areas, thereby facilitating the use of long-range weapons like snipers.

The PvP segment of the game has been quite worrisome for the developers of late. With a massive influx of cheaters and very little content to offer, it was a dying segment, considering most of the studios' focus was on the PvE side of things.

The only good thing is that the developers recognized the issue and were slowly working to improve it. With that said, here's a quick look at the new Destiny 2 Multiplex PvP map.

Bungie reveals new Destiny 2 Multiplex PvP map for Season 22

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



⚔ Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit updates

🛠 Game Stability and Security

Reinforcing our 4 yearly goals

Season 22, 23, and The Final Shape previews

And much more.



The Destiny 2 Multiplex PvP map is the first one based within the Vex network. Now, considering that the Vex network is the central theme of the Lightfall expansion, it only made sense to include such a map in the mix.

Not much is known about this map. However, based on the information provided within the official State of the Game released by Bungie, players will receive a first look into this map during The Final Shape showcase scheduled to go live on August 22.

According to lore, the Destiny 2 Multiplex map is based inside the Infinite Forest. This area has been inaccessible since the planet was consumed by the Darkness in the Beyond Light expansion. Considering how important it is with respect to lore, the map might sit well with players right after launch.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



🗺 New Crucible Map: Multiplex

♟ New Crucible modifier: Checkmate

⚔ New 6v6 mode: Relic

New Iron Banner Mode in Season 23

🎖 Medals added to Vanguard playlists

What's more interesting is that this map will be available for multiple game modes from the get-go. So there's a chance that players might come across this map in the Trials of Osiris or even the Iron Banner in Season 22. However, considering the competitive nature of both these modes, Bungie might restrict its availability to the casual playlist only, at least for the duration of the upcoming season.

To conclude, the addition of the Destiny 2 Multiplex map goes on to show that the developers are actually committed to making the PvP sphere better. While it's too early to make a comment on the state of affairs with respect to PvP in Season 22, the addition of a new map seems to be a step in the right direction.