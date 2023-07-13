5 best weapons to collect in Destiny 2 Iron Banner

Destiny 2 Iron Banner has undergone an overhaul. With different game modes and no restrictions on power levels, it has become accessible to almost anyone who owns a copy of the game. However, aside from taking part in the PvP activity, there are some great rewards to take away as well. From several armor sets to 19 weapons in total, the grind can prove to be a worthy investment.

This article lists five of the best weapons to look for in Iron Banner. Getting them should always be your priority for either PvP or PvE. Some of them can synergize well with certain builds, while others are powerful in general.

Riiswalker and four other best weapons to get from Destiny 2 Iron Banner

1) The Hero's Burden

The Hero's Burden (Image via Destiny 2)

The Hero's Burden is a Void Submachine gun firing at 900 RPM. However, it is an Adaptive Framed weapon, giving it a slight edge over Lightweight Framed weapons of the same type.

To obtain The Hero's Burden, interact with Saladin at the Tower and open the "Focused Decoding" section. From there, locate the weapon on the first tab. Each copy of the weapon requires one Iron Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer.

With its high fire rate and archetype, The Hero's Burden shines in both PvP and PvE. Perks like Fragile Focus and Kill Clip are great options for PvP, while Feeding Frenzy and Destabilizing Rounds are ideal for PvE.

2) Gunnora's Axe

Gunnora's Axe (Image via Destiny 2)

While Gunnora's Axe can be hit-and-miss for PvP, it can be lethal up close in any PvE activities. This Arc Slug Shotgun can fire slug shots at enemies, which can easily add up to five-digit precision damage numbers. Shutting down Champions or elites in endgame activities can be made a lot easier with one Gunnora's Axe in the load-out.

Similar to The Hero's Burden, the Gunnora's Axe Shotgun can be found lying within the Focused Decoding section, in exchange for the same price. One of the downsides of this weapon is that Precision Slugs do not hold the capability to one-shot players to the body. Instead, you will need to aim for the head every time, which can also be done from a fair distance.

Perks can include Surplus and Iron Reach for PvP, alongside Auto-Loading Holster and Vorpal Weapon for PvE.

3) Riiswalker

Riiswalker (Image via Destiny 2)

Riiswalker still holds the title of the best Lightweight Framed Shotgun for PvP. While you won't be getting a lot of usage out of it in PvE activities, running around with a Riiswalker and one-shotting players is easy with this archetype, especially with some of the exclusive Iron Banner perks mixed in.

The best perks for PvP on Riiswalker include Surplus and Iron Reach in the last two columns. However, since this is a PvP-focused weapon, having Full Choke and Accurized Rounds are also necessary.

The Riiswalker can be found within the "Legacy Focusing" section and can be exchanged using two Iron Engrams, 10,000 Glimmer, and 25 Legendary Shards.

4) The Wizened Rebuke

The Wizened Rebuke (Image via Destiny 2)

The Wizened Rebuke is a High-Impact Framed Fusion Rifle that can one-shot any player from a safe distance in PvP. If you have heard about the infamous spike in Fusion Rifle usage rates in Destiny 2 PvP, note that the Wizened Rebuke could have been one of the top competitors on the roster. Similarly, it can help to shut down Champions and elites in PvE activities as well.

Some of the best perks for PvP include Iron Grip and High-Impact Reserves. Meanwhile, Heating Up and Vorpal Weapon are viable options for PvE.

5) Swarm of the Raven

Swarm of the Raven (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the most underrated weapons in Destiny 2, Swarm of the Raven comes with some powerful perks to increase your DPS output in a boss encounter. While powerful Rocket Launchers still hold the upper hand with the help of Gjallarhorn, there is no harm in using this weapon in endgame PvE activities.

Some of the best perk combinations for optimal boss DPS include Clown Cartridge and Cascade Point.

