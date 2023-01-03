Destiny 2 god roll guide: Gunnora's Axe for PvP and PvE 

One of Destiny 2's most potent slug Shotgun, Gunnora Axe, has been reprised with perks in the current sandbox. Initially introduced with Season of the Opulence, this Arc Shotgun comes with a new mixture of perks from Iron Banner and Arc 3.0. Hence, it is safe to say that the weapon's usage will differ from when it was vaulted.

While slug Shotguns are used to one-shot Guardians from a fair distance in PvP, they can also deal massive DPS to bosses in PvE. From double-special-Shotgun strat against Taniks to shutting down Champion enemies quickly in Grandmaster, Gunnora's Axe can fit in any roll, provided the weapon has the correct perks.

The following article lists all the best perk combinations for Gunnora's Axe in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Gunnora's Axe god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

1) Usage

Being a Precision Framed slug Shotgun, Gunnora's Axe contains high Impact and Range solely based on basic stats. However, certain perks can make this weapon one of the deadliest Shotguns in the game, both in PvP and PvE. As mentioned earlier, slug Shotguns are used for boss DPS in PvE and one-shotting Guardians in PvP.

However, one downside to slugs is their inability to kill the Guardian with one shot to the body. Since the weapon doesn't fire with a pallet spread, players will need to aim for the head at all times, or even try to follow up a body shot with a melee hit. Either way, its ridiculous Range paired with something like Iron Reach can quickly compensate for its weakness.

2) PvP god roll

Gunnora's Axe PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

To start, players should note that Gunnora's Axe isn't made to kill players with one body shot. The trick is to either aim for the head or follow up with a body shot with a melee hit. While this is true for most slug Shotguns, the new and improved Gunnora's Axe grants players the option to one-shot Guardians with 100 Range.

To achieve this, the following perk combinations are required:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Surplus for improved Handling with each fully charged ability.

Iron Reach for a significant increase in Range (20) with the cost of Stability (30).

The aforementioned perk combination can easily make Gunnora's Axe reach 100 Range with decent Handling. However, players can also use Opening Shot and Threat Detector.

3) PvE god roll

Gunnora's Axe PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

While the options for Gunnora's Axe inside PvP are quite limited, such isn't the case in PvE. This slug Shotgun can be used on many occasions, primarily for boss DPS, shutting down Champions, or even clearing adds (additional enemies). The best perk combinations for Destiny 2 boss DPS on Gunnora's Axe are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Steady Rounds for Stability.

Auto-Loading Holster for auto-reloading the weapon after switching to a different one.

Vorpal Weapon for 15% increased damage to bosses.

For add clearing, Threat Detector and Volshot are a great combination.

