Riiswalker god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Iron Banner is live in Destiny 2 with a weekly reset on November 15, 2022, giving players one last chance to acquire the Riiswalker Shotgun and Forge's Pledge Pulse Rifle. Since Bungie hasn't announced any new weapons for next season, players aren't sure what to expect in terms of meta.

Riiswalker is the more popular choice among players in PvP. The Lightweight Framed Shotgun grants Mobility while being able to shut down any opponent quickly.

Players are recommended to get the best perk combinations on the Riiswalker, as options for getting a decent Lightweight Framed weapon are limited.

Disclaimer: The god roll mentioned in this article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations on the Riiswalker Shotgun for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage

As mentioned earlier, Riiswalker is known to provide Mobility and feels very easy to use. However, being a Lightweight Framed weapon, its base stat in Range is on the lower side. Hence, players must sacrifice at least one perk pool for either Range or damage.

The idea behind using this Kinetic weapon is simple. Rush anyone by chaining a combination of a melee attack in PvP, and pair a Champion mod with the Shotgun in this season's PvE. While the latter won't be very valuable in the coming days, Riiswalker is still considered one of the most potent weapons in PvP.

The best way to get this weapon is from Saladin via Iron Engrams. Players can play enough Iron Banner matches to rank up the vendor's reputation and focus on the weapon.

2) PvE god roll

Riiswalker Shotgun god roll for PvE (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Having damage or utility perks for Riiswalker in PvE can be very beneficial. Players have the option to either deal the most amount of damage or gain abilities through kills.

While there are better options for Destiny 2 PvE, the following perks might do something in the endgame activities:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Stability, Handling, and Range.

Tactical Mag for Magazine size, Stability, and Reload Speed.

Slideways for partially reloading the magazine through sliding.

Vorpal Weapon for 15% more damage on a boss.

The perk combination mentioned will be the player's best bet against the Unstoppable Champions. Having a Demolitionist or Swashbuckler can also be great for a more add-clearing (additional enemies) approach.

3) PvP god roll

Riiswalker PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned multiple times in this article, Riiswalker has been designed for usage in PvP due to its increased Mobility. However, a perk combination can turn this weapon into the most lethal killing machine within PvP.

Given below is the god roll for Destiny 2 PvP:

Full Choke for the tightened barrel, which can significantly reduce projectile spread.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Quickdraw for increased Handling of the weapon.

Iron Reach for +20 on the weapon's Range with the cost of 30 Stability.

Getting this exact combination might take a bit of luck. However, getting a Swashbuckler or Killing Wind in place of Iron Reach is very much recommended.

