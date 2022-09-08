Destiny 2 god roll guide: The Hero's Burden for PvP and PvE (2022)

The recent subclass reworks in Destiny 2 have not only shifted players' focus on abilities but weapons too. Each element and how it complements different Legendary and Exotic weapons has been a great invention by the community. One of these gears comes in the form of a Void Submachine Gun called The Hero's Burden.

It is a 900 RPM Iron Banner weapon that sits in the energy section of the inventory. Players can obtain this for the first time by reaching Reputation Rank 16 on Lord Saladin. However, the perks he gives away are fixed for all players. To randomize, Guardians need to stock up on enough Iron Engrams and focus them on the weapon for the best possible perks.

The best perk combinations in The Hero's Burden for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE are listed below.

Best perk combinations on The Hero's Burden SMG for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how does it work

While the Hero's Burden is a 900 RPM Submachine Gun, it is not of the Lightweight Framed archetype. The Adaptive Frame makes it one of the rarest weapon types in the game, which can deal more damage to the body compared to the other 900 RPM SMGs.

Another key difference is the damage to the head, as it deals 17 precision damage per shot, unlike other 900 RPM weapons that deal 18 to the head. Being a Void weapon, its high damage output and high fire rate make it one of the best in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. However, the only downside to this is its Stability, which can be balanced with a few perks.

Some combinations can lead to the weapon having 0 Stability, which is not recommended anywhere regardless of the perk combinations.

2) PvP god roll

The Hero's Burden SMG PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Perk combinations on The Hero's Burden can either go wrong or make the weapon extremely potent against other Guardians. From tweaking Stability to Range and even damage bonus perks, there are a lot of options for this Void Submachine Gun inside PvP.

The best perks for players who are looking to get up close and personal against other Guardians in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for more Range on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for more Stability and a tiny amount of Range.

Fragile Focus for bonus Range until the wielder takes damage.

Kill Clip for 33% bonus damage after reloading on kill.

For a more medium-range playstyle, perks such as Iron Reach and Fragile Focus are great options to be combined with Stability perks such as Ricochet Rounds and Polygonal Rifling.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll on The Hero's Burden (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Hero's Burden isn't a typical Submachine Gun that can clear adds while paired with a powerful Void loadout. While the weapon has been tailor-made for PvP, that doesn't mean it's completely useless in PvE. In fact, a few perks make it better than most Void weapons in the game currently.

The best perk combinations in The Hero's Burden for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Feeding Frenzy for increased Reload Speed after each kill. Stacks up to 5 times.

Kill Clip for 33% more damage on reload after a kill.

Vorpal weapon is a great choice in place of Kill Clip, as primary weapons can deal 20% more damage to elites and bosses.

