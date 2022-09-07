Destiny 2 god roll guide: Allied Demand for PvP and PvE (2022)

Sidearms have been a meta in Destiny 2 for some months now, as the popularity of this weapon type remains moderately balanced. It caters to a niche population of Guardians, where few enjoy what they have to offer in both PvP and PvE. Since Bungie has been releasing new Sidearms regularly, the weapon type is gaining more users each season.

Allied Demand is the newest Sidearm in the game, a re-issued gear from the Warmind expansion in Year 1. Players can acquire it from Saladin during the Iron Banner's one-week runtime by focusing Iron Engrams on the weapon. The following article lists all the best perks in Sidearm for PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations for Allied Demand Sidearm in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage

Allied Demand is an Adaptive Framed Sidearm, which falls in the same category as Drang. It shoots in one burst and consists of the most TTK in the game among all the primaries. This Sidearm shoots with a base Impact damage of 9 and a Range of 34. It has a damage falloff of 13 meters while hip-firing and 15 meters while aiming.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder doesn't have any Champion mods tied to Sidearms in PvE, but it can still be utilized inside PvP. Since Sidearms are usually not meant for defeating targets from a long way off, various perks such as Rapid Hit for Stability or Eye of the Storm for Accuracy can be deadly against other Guardians.

Being a Kinetic weapon, Allied Demand can quickly kill low and medium-tier mobs, especially with perks such as Frenzy. Pairing it up with Subsistence can provide longer damage output and add clearing potential.

2) PvP god roll

Allied Demand Sidearm in Iron Banner (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Allied Demand comes with fourteen perks, each allowing the user to engage in fights from a distance or close-up. Although Sidearms aren't the most potent gears to kill Guardians from a distance, Allied Demand comes with perks that can significantly increase the weapon's Range.

The best perk combinations for Allied Demand Sidearm inside Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling on the weapon.

Steady Rounds for more Stability.

Rapid Hit for more Stability and Reload Speed up to 5 stacks with each precision hits.

Eye of the Strom for more Accuracy and Handling on the weapon as the wielder's health goes lower.

For a Range-based playstyle, the combination of Rangefinder and Iron Reach increases the damage falloff of the weapon. The Rangefinder perk adds 20% range to the weapon on top of the base 15-meter dropoff, alongside the Iron Reach with an additional 20 Range.

3) PvE god roll

PvE god roll on Allied Demand (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Allied Demand is a great primary weapon, especially when players are looking to equip an Exotic special. The best perk combinations for Allied Demand Sidearm in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Stability, Range, and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Subsistence for partially reloading the magazine with each kill.

Frenzy for 15% bonus damage, 50 Handling, and 50 Reload Speed after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Multi kill Clip is an excellent replacement for Frenzy as well since the former can grant up to 50% bonus damage after reloading on multiple kills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen