Destiny 2 hotfix 4.1.0.4 full patch notes: Anti Barrier Sidearm fix, Airborne Effectiveness and more

The latest Destiny 2 weekly reset went live a few hours ago, and Bungie released a hotfix to patch some major bugs in the game. The hotfix 4.1.0.4 marks the fifth update in Season 17, where the company has enabled and tweaked a lot of game-breaking features.

The Anti Barrier Sidearm mod has been enabled, alongside the controversial Airborne-Effectiveness of Exotic gear. It also seems like the Titans are getting a lot of tweaks on their Roaring Flames Aspect, and Bungie might have also fixed the infinite damage phase of Gahlran inside the Duality Dungeon.

The following article lists every fix that has been applied with 4.1.0.4 in the sixth weekly reset of Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: The patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted hotfix 4.1.0.4 (June 28)

The sixth weekly reset in Season of the Haunted brought in a lot of new missions aside from the 4.1.0.4 patch. The newest Sever mission, Resolve, is available alongside the sixth step in the seasonal story. The weekly pinnacle rotators include the Pit of Heresy and Garden of Salvation.

Players will also be able to earn bonus Crucible ranks by playing PvP matches. The following are the patch notes for the hotfix 4.1.0.4:

1) Activities

Raid and Dungeon

The Last Wish: Fixed an issue where mods were not dropping.

Duality: Fixed an issue where the damage phase lasted for an unintended duration in the Sorrow Bearer encounter.

Fixed an issue where the Sorrow Bearer encounter could auto-complete after the first bell teleport.

Fixed an issue where Skyburner’s Oath and the Explosive Payload perk could bypass the bosses’ shields in Duality’s Vault encounter.

Fixed an issue where players could break immune shields in Vault of Glass, Garden of Salvation, and Vow of the Disciple by applying Scorch to enemies.

Crucible and Iron Banner

Fixed an issue where players could hide out of bounds in the Crucible map, Disjunction.

Iron Banner: Fixed an issue where the Heavy as Death emblem was not contributing towards the reputation rank boost when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the fifth step of the Forging Iron Quest would not progress if the equipped Iron Banner armor also had Iron Banner ornaments applied.

Fixed an issue where the daily challenges rank boost increments were not unlocked account-wide.

Rift: Fixed an issue where dunking the Spark with no time left on the round timer could trigger an infinite transmat loop.

Fixed an issue where the Spark would disappear for the remainder of the match if the player that picks it up dies at the same time.

Destinations

Fixed an issue where The Conflux Lost Sector would not be available in its Legend or Master version for some players.

Fixed an issue where the first step of the Bound in Sorrow quest would not complete upon collecting 500 Vestiges.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where certain Exotic armor pieces did not offer their airborne effectiveness benefits:

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps: +50 to all weapons for 5 seconds after a melee hit.

Wings of Sacred Dawn: +50 to all weapons.

Lion Rampant: +50 while hip-firing.

Peacekeepers: +40 to SMGs.

Peregrine Greaves: +20 to all weapons.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where players could shoot through Barricades, Ward of Dawn, and thin walls when both the Piercing Sidearms artifact mod was equipped on a weapon with the Armor-Piercing Rounds weapon perk.

Piercing Sidearms artifact mod will be re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Nezarec's Whisper Glaive couldn't be Masterworked in some cases.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Hammer Strike was not receiving the intended damage bonus from Roaring Flames.

Note: In patch 4.1.0.2, Bungie fixed an issue where Roaring Flames was not getting the intended reduced scalars while melee boosting Exotic armor or weapon perks were active. However, that change was not reflected in that release’s patch notes, so they included it here for posterity.

Roaring Flames now grants a 20% bonus damage on powered melee abilities per stack.

Roaring Flames will grant a 10% bonus damage per stack if Synthoceps, Peregrine Greaves, Wormgod Caress, or the One-Two Punch weapon perk are active.

3) General

Adjusted Crucible Vermillion shader's visuals on glowing materials to address potential photosensitivity issues.

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 is scheduled to release on July 19, with Grandmaster Nightfalls scheduled for the next weekly reset.

