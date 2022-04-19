How to earn the Unbroken title in Destiny 2

Players of Destiny 2 can earn many different titles by completing various tasks throughout the game. Some titles are more Raid-oriented, while others can be earned by playing PvP or other PvE modes.

The Unbroken title is a special title earned by participating in the Crucible and accruing multiple triumphs, including earning the Legend rank across multiple seasons. Here's how to get it.

How players can earn the Unbroken title in Destiny 2

Players were recently told that Bungie would be removing the Unbroken title in Destiny 2 in Season 19. Since the title takes three seasons for players to earn, if they want to win the Unbroken title, they will need to start earning it this season and hit the Glory rank of Legend. They will need to do this for the next three seasons to achieve the Unbroken title.

Players of Destiny 2 must earn multiple triumphs to unlock the seal

Players must compete in multiple PvP matches in the Crucible to complete all of the triumphs (Image via Profane Gaming)

To earn the title of Unbroken, one must complete multiple triumphs in PvP. Once players complete all of the triumphs listed on the seal, it will become available.

From there, they can assign the title, which will be displayed across all the characters on their account. The list of triumphs that players will need to unlock for the Unbroken seal in order as they appear are:

Forever Valorous - Earn Crucible ranks across all seasons.

Prestigious - Reset your Crucible rank across all seasons.

Unbroken Valor - Earn the maximum Crucible rank win streak bonus in any season.

Become Legend - Achieve a Glory rank of “Legend” in any season.

Unstoppable Glory - Win consecutive matches in any season.

Legendary Valor - Achieve a Crucible rank of “Legend” in any season.

Right back at it again - Reset your Crucible rank within a single season five times.

Fight for Glory - Earn Glory ranks across all seasons.

A Glorious Legend - Achieve a Glory rank of “Legend” in multiple seasons.

One must participate in a lot of Crucible matches to unlock the seal in Destiny 2

In order for players to earn this seal, they will need to participate in a lot of Crucible matches. Of course, winning is important for some of the triumphs, but first, one will just want to play consecutive matches to gain more ranks with the streak bonus.

Playing with a familiar team can help with communication and make earning wins a little bit easier in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul