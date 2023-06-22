How to find Hive Thrall statues in Destiny 2 Deep Dive?

The Deep Dive seasonal activity from Destiny 2 Season 21 grants everyone the option to take on the most potent enemies with fun mechanics. However, in grand Bungie fashion, the company has hidden away multiple secrets in different corners of the activity. This time, players will need to be in search of Hive Thrall statues to progress through a secret Exotic quest.

The weapon tied to the seasonal Exotic mission this season is called Wicked Implement, a Scout Rifle. While it remains a secret in the Collections tab in-game, its entire model can be found on Bungie's official website.

To summarize the entire process, you will need to collect Exotic fish, deposit it on the HELM, obtain a special item, and deposit the special item in one of the three hidden Hive Thrall statues in Deep Dive. Note that this is a weekly time-gated process, as Week 5 of Season of the Deep lets everyone access only one statue.

Hidden Hive Thralls in Destiny 2 Deep Dive and where to find them

First Hive Thrall statue location

To find the first statue within the Deep Dive, you can safely launch the game mode solo. Upon spawning, select one of the two Ahsa's gifts and dive underwater. In the first section, activate the lever located in the room on the left and push through the newly-opened door. The images provided below should provide a clearer idea.

A lever to open the door (Image via Destiny 2)

Door to the next stage (Image via Destiny 2)

Make your way through the door and jump down until you see the first big hole. Take the path on your right, as shown in the image below, and locate the Thrall at the end of the road.

Path to the Thrall statue (Image via Bungie)

If you have the Broken Blade of Strife after depositing the Exotic fish on the HELM, this first statue will be available to you; simply submit the Broken Blade here. The Exotic fish is called Whispering Mothcarp, available from fishing points in Savathun's Throne World.

Second Hive Thrall statue location

The second Hive Thrall statue can be located after completing the first encounter in Deep Dive. Once Ahsa presents her gifts, look for a newly-opened door on the left side of the outside area. The image below provides a clearer idea of the doorway.

Doorway to second Thrall statue (Image via Destiny 2)

Second Thrall statue (Image via Destiny 2)

This particular statue will become available once the weekly reset hits on June 27, 2023.

Third Hive Thrall statue location

The third statue is located underwater, right after the first encounter. Make your way towards the huge fan and descend through it. From the central ledge, look for a path on the left, make your way through the small gap, and locate the statue before diving further.

The video given above should provide a clearer idea of the third Thrall statue's location.

