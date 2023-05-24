Destiny 2 Deep Dive activity guide: How to unlock Tier 3 rewards and complete the mission

Deep Dive is the new seasonal mission of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, as players take to the unknown territory of Titan's vast underwater domains. Players can participate in both this and the 6-player seasonal activity, since completing them will drop high-tier rewards and seasonal gear pieces.

The Deep Dive presents itself with different mechanics from any previous seasonal activities. It allows players to select any buff preferred for their load-outs, and complete a separate mechanic within the mission to unlock high-stat rewards and extra loot chests.

The following article will guide you through the Deep Dive mission, as everyone can launch it either solo, with a dedicated fireteam, or by matching with strangers. The recommended power level is 1610, with Week 1's modifier being Attrition.

Deep Dive mission guide in Destiny 2 Season 21 and how to unlock Tier 3 rewards

1) Starting dive

Upon starting, you will see two optional buffs in front of you, which can include Grenade energy recharge, Precision damage buff, shield enhancing buff, and more. Make your way underway upon interacting with either one of the buffs, and follow the bubbles to replenish the "Pressure Resistance" debuff.

Starting point of the mission (Image via Destiny 2)

Swim down and look to your left for a level, which will open up the door to the next area. As mentioned, follow the bubbles while diving deeper, until you come across an interactable floor of the first encounter.

2) First encounter

After placing the Egregor Resonator, you will be faced with either one of two objectives. One of the objectives will ask you to defeat Fallen Brigs and collect six of Fossilized Coral. Another task, however, will ask you to hack a total of four machines located across the arena.

It should be noted that the entire arena is split between two sections, the indoor and the outdoor.

First encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

Keep an eye out for a countdown timer on the left of your screen, as failing to complete all tasks before the timer runs out will lead to a skip of a reward tier.

3) How to obtain Tier 3 reward in Deep Dive

Once you initiate the first encounter by placing the Egregor Resonator, look for a small Taken white orb anywhere within the arena. Look for Taken Blights and destroy them. Note that if you're in a fireteam of 2 or 3, all members should be present near the white orb to start the process.

Destiny 2 Taken Blight (Image via Bungie)

Toland or the Taken white orb (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon destroying all Blights, interact with the given buff again, and proceed through the portal to the final boss.

4) Servitor boss

The final boss for this week in Deep Dive, a Fallen Servitor, has a straightforward mechanic, where players must go through three phases in total. Upon draining the health of the boss in each phase, you will be teleported to another location, where you must defeat mini Servitors to make the boss vulnerable.

Destiny 2 final boss (Image via Bungie)

Repeat the process until the entire health bar of the boss drains away.

