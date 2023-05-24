How to catch Fish in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Bungie introduced a new fishing activity with Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, offering players a more casual experience compared to the combat-oriented activities in the game. Players can catch different types of fish in this activity, and they can also be stored inside an aquarium at the H.E.L.M. While there are no gameplay benefits of catching fish, it offers some excellent rewards.

Here's how players can catch fish in Destina 2 Season of the Deep.

Where to catch fish in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

You can catch fish in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep in three places. These places are The EDZ, Nessus, and Savathun's Throne World. For now, it's hard to say if these locations yield different types of fish in the game. You will be able to catch 28 kinds of fish in the game. Of them, ten are legendary, 14 are rare, and the rest are uncommon.

Watch for a golden beam if you're at any of the three destinations mentioned above. The beam indicates the fishing spots. All you need to do is make your way till you come across a makeshift dock. Interact with it, and you'll start fishing. Your character will toss a line into the water when you interact with it. Keep an eye on the bobber, then press the interact button when it disappears underwater.

If you do it on time, you will be rewarded with a perfect catch and, potentially, a superior quality fish. Once you've caught a fish, return to the H.E.L.M and place it in the aquarium. You will be rewarded with one of the many seasonal weapons in the game, along with some Gilmmer and reputation. Truth be told, this could turn out to be a nice way to farm Glimmer in Destiny 2.

How to unlock fishing in Season of the Deep?

To catch fish in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, you must first complete the introductory mission, then the weekly mission for the current season. After you've done that, you'll be able to access the "Gone Fishin" mission. Once this mission starts, make your way to Suraya Hawthorne, and collect the bait container from her.

This container can store up to 500 bait. To get the bait in Destiny 2, you must complete activities around the system. What's more interesting is that this container will tell you where the fishing spot has appeared. Once you've completed this quest, you can catch fish without hindrances.

Now, catching fish without bait in the Season of the Deep is possible. However, the quality of the catch might not be up to the mark.

