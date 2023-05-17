How to farm Glimmer in Destiny 2

When Destiny 2 was first released in 2017, it was initially a paid game catering only to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows users. Over time, it became a free-to-play game, thereby catering to more fans. The immense popularity of Destiny 2 can be attributed to its intricate storyline that keeps you hooked and its engaging gameplay, which allows you to select your character's class, modify their weapons and armor, and have access to a range of updates.

An important aspect of Destiny 2 is the collection of Glimmer, which allows you to partake in a range of activities. Glimmer can be referred to as the prevailing currency of exchange in the world of Destiny 2, without which you cannot move forward in the game.

You can update your armor and weapons, purchase items from vendors, and buy bounties with the help of Glimmer that you have earned during the game. Having said that, there are several activities you can engage in to collect Glimmer.

Activities you can partake in to collect Glimmer in Destiny 2

As mentioned earlier, you need to gather Glimmer to make progress in Destiny 2. There are several ways in which you can do so, some of which are mentioned below.

Speaking to Master Rahool (Glimmer vendor in Destiny 2) is the latest and the most resourceful method of farming Glimmer in Destiny 2. You can purchase Glimmer from Master Rahool in exchange for Legendary Shards, Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, and Heralways Pieces. Destiny 2 Season 21 will introduce new ways to focus Exotics for higher stats. From Season 21 onwards, Exotics will be available with Master Rahool at his tower.

When you participate in a heroic event in Destiny 2, you are rewarded with Glimmer, and you can receive up to 10,000 Glimmer after the successful completion of an event. One of the best possible ways to acquire Treasure Coordinates in Season of Plunder is by engaging in any Heroic Public Event.

One of the many ways that you can earn extra Glimmer is by eradicating unwanted items like gears and weapons. This activity sometimes also rewards Legendary Shards, which can in turn be used for purchasing Glimmer from Master Rahool.

Putting on Glimmer Boost mode on your Ghost can greatly increase Glimmer. Installing the Glimmer Mod can also prove to be very beneficial when it comes to the Glimmer collection.

The Season Pass in Destiny 2 offers benefits to both free and paid users, although paid users have the advantage of earning more Glimmer compared to free users. By upgrading your season pass and using it strategically, you can earn approximately 250,000 Glimmer based on your rank.

These are just a few methods for farming Glimmer in Destiny 2. There are several other ways players can accumulate Glimmer, such as defeating enemies, consuming Rainmaker, and running lost sectors, among others. With Destiny 2 Season of the Deep set to release on May 23, 2023, leaks hint at the arrival of new Exotic weapons that can be accessed by farming Glimmer.

