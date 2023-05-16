Leaks hint at the arrival of new Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

With each new season in Destiny 2, Bungie introduces many new Exotics for players to acquire and use. Exotics are powerful equipment with additional intrinsic perks that provide specific buffs, enhancing the abilities of players wielding them. While most have perks that work well with specific subclasses, some are neutral and synergize well with most builds in the game.

Players can only use one Exotic weapon and one Exotic armor piece in Destiny 2 at any given time. Based on information revealed in a leak on Discord, a brand new set of Exotics will join the game in Season of the Deep.

Players may get new Exotic weapons and missions in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Bungie introduces at least a couple of Exotic weapons and armor pieces every season. Out of all these items, one Exotic weapon can be found within the Season Pass itself. The rest are either associated with the campaign or can be acquired by completing a standalone mission in the game.

Three new Exotic weapons are scheduled to arrive in Season of the Deep (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Having said that, certain leaks have surfaced on Discord with claims that players can get hold of three new Exotic weapons in the game. These three weapons are:

Stasis Exotic Scout Rifle

Strand Exotic Trace Rifle

Arc Exotic Auto Rifle

The Exotic Strand Trace rifle will be the second Strand-based Exotic weapon to make it to the game. Strand is the newest subclass introduced in Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion and allows players to create different builds with it.

It's interesting to see Bungie shift their focus from Glaives to other weapon archetypes in the game. It's been a while since an Exotic Scout Rifle was seen in the game. While this weapon archetype has been notorious to be broken at launch, it will be interesting to see how the community reacts to it once it goes live.

The leaks further claim that there will be a few Exotic weapon missions in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. These missions are reportedly quite similar to the one through which players could acquire the Riskrunner, also the first Exotic weapon New Lights acquire in Destiny 2.

With the Season of the Deep a little over a week away, players can verify the authenticity of these leaks once the new season goes live.

