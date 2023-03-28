Best ways to earn Glimmers in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Glimmers are the primary currency in Destiny 2, allowing players to invest in anything from crafting weapons to upgrading armor pieces and much more. These blue cubes have a cap of 250,000 in every player's inventory. Once it gets depleted, almost everything in the game will help in earning the stocks back. Due to the decrease in the number of currencies since the launch of Lightfall, players are going to spend a whole lot of what is left. Hence, running out of Glimmers can be quite common given the circumstances.

How to earn Glimmers quickly in Destiny 2 Lightfall

1) Ultimare Glimmer Booster and Bountiful Harvest

Ultimate Glimmer Booster mod for Ghosts (Image via Destiny 2)

Ghost mods are an essential part of the Guardian's grind since equipping them can alter the nature of the loot from various sources. Similarly, both Ultimate Glimmer Booster and Bountiful Harvest mods increase the chance of gathering Glimmers from either an activity completion or gathering special nodes from planets.

Bountiful Harvest (Image via Destiny 2)

Glimmer Booster can increase the drop amount of Glimmer upon activity completion by 65% and further requires six Energy Slots. The Bountiful Harvest mod also requires three energy slots alongside the Perfected Resources Detector for resources within the 75-meter range.

The latter mods will grant you a minimum of 1000 Glimmers per node on any planet.

2) Heroic public events

Public event in EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're done equipping the Ghost mods, head over to any planet with public events on them and try to activate the heroic version of each event.

One of the most popular locations in the game is EDZ, since it offers a lot of areas to cover, allowing you to find either one or multiple active Public Events at all times.

Completing a heroic public event and looting the final chest with the "Ultimate Glimmer Booster" mod active will drop approximately 14,000 Glimmers.

3) Rainmakers

Rainmaker consumable (Image via Destiny 2)

Rainmakers are Legendary consumables that you will find lying around within your inventory. Consuming this item will grant you a passive buff for four hours, which will further drop showers of Glimmers upon precision kills. This is a great way to farm passive Glimmers while playing the game as you normally would.

Note that you will still need to have the Ghost mod "Ultimate Glimmer Booster" equipped to earn the bonus while farming Glimmers.

4) Master Rahool

Master Rahool Cryptarch (Image via Destiny 2)

The famous Cryptarch sells Glimmer in sections, including Curios and Planetary exchange. You can use Legendary Shards, Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, and Herealways Piece to exchange stacks of 10,000 Glimmers.

Additionally, if you have any planetary materials in your inventory from past seasons, head over to the third page of the vendor and spend them until you reach the maximum cap.

5) Activity completion with Ghost mods

Ritual activity (Image via Bungie)

Completing activities such as Gambits, Strikes, or Crucible matches can drop approximately 3,000 Glimmers with the Ghost mod. Game modes such as Mayhem, Momentum Control, or Team Scorched are some of the shorter PvP modes that you can run.

Poll : 0 votes