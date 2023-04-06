Destiny 2 Season 21 will introduce new ways to focus Exotics for higher stats

The discussion around Exotic focus is never too old when it comes to Destiny 2. While the community was busy speculating on the various ways Bungie could change acquiring Lost Sector armor pieces, a recent blog post confirmed significant changes and overhauls to the loot pool.

Starting Season 21, focus on Exotic Engrams will be available on Master Rahool at the Tower. As mentioned by Bungie in their blog, every Exotic except the ones from Lost Sector, Nightfall, and Vex Strike Force, will drop as an Engram and not auto-decrypt.

Decrypting will allow players to obtain pieces from expansions only, or copies of them from exclusive loot pools. The latter process is intended more towards acquiring better stats on new armor pieces that Guardians obtain.

Exotic armor focusing and new sources of drops announced for Destiny 2 Season 21

Acquiring Exotics has become tougher with the launch of Lightfall. After the sudden spike in difficulty and power requirements of the Lost Sectors, players were having trouble getting any armor pieces to drop upon completion. Thankfully, it seems that Bungie will be adding another source to the rare loot, alongside the high-difficulty Sectors.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack NEW: Bungie adding Exotic Armor focusing to Rahool in Season 21. NEW: Bungie adding Exotic Armor focusing to Rahool in Season 21. https://t.co/g2EdIY93r5

With Season 21, players can expect the Vex Strike Force in Neomuna to drop new Exotic armor pieces or the ones missing from a player's collection. While Lost Sectors will still be one of the sources to drop, Vex Strike Force/ Supernumerary Blitz will be more frequently active in Neomuna, dropping Exotics upon completion.

When it comes to focusing, the entire process will be accessible from Rahool on Tower. Guardians will get two forms of Exotics, one from expansions, and the other from exclusive pools of Lost Sectors and the Vex Strike Force. To focus on the expansion Exotics (Beyond Light, Forsaken, Shadowkeep), the following materials will be required for purchase:

1 Exotic Engram.

1 Ascendant Shard.

30,000 Glimmers.

Engram decoding page (Image via Destiny 2)

Additionally, to focus on any new Exotics, the materials required to purchase them are as follows:

1 Exotic Engram.

3 Ascendant Shards.

60,000 Glimmers.

1 Exotic Cipher.

Armor pieces available for decoding (Image via Destiny 2)

Players should note that focusing on the new Destiny 2 Exotics will only be available after that specific piece gets unlocked in the Collection. For example, if a player wants to get high spikes in one of their Gyrfalcon or Necrotic Grips, they will need to have earned that same armor piece from either a Vex Strike Force or a high-tier Lost Sector.

Bungie has also promised to add new sources for armor pieces, one that should be more accessible than the current ones.

Poll : 0 votes