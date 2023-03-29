"Please at least respect my time": Destiny 2 community addresses poor drop rate from tougher Lost Sectors

Acquiring Exotics in Destiny 2 isn't an easy task anymore ever since the difficulty spikes. Aside from obtaining world drop items, some armor pieces are tied exclusively to certain Lost Sectors that rotate daily. The recommended power requirement is now either 1830 or 1840, increasing the time it takes to clear an instance of any Lost Sector.

Additionally, having an 1830 power requirement is asking a lot from players who haven't reached the pinnacle cap or are in dire need of an Exotic armor piece. Due to this, the chances of new players attempting to clear the high-tier Lost Sector are high.

Destiny 2 Reddit post regarding Lost Sector (Image via Reddit)

A Reddit post regarding the Lost Sector drops comes from user SaulGoodmanAAL, who doesn't seem to be pleased with the current loot system. The post in question states the following:

"Bungie, If you're going to massively hike the difficulty of Lost Sectors, please at least respect my time."

Even after clearing the Legend or Master version, it seems that players aren't getting high base stats or a single spike.

Broken drops from high-tier Destiny 2 Lost Sector have community riled up

The aforementioned post was followed by an image of an Exotic Osmiomancy Gloves drop alongside 58 total stats and +2 in Discipline. The problem with this is further tied to the drop system in Lost Sectors, where a single completion prioritizes missing armor pieces from Collections.

The aforementioned Destiny 2 Exotic, in this case, not only wasted an Exotic slot but further reduced the chances of the same armor piece being dropped upon completion. This makes even less sense considering the rate of current Exotic drops in the 1830 Lost Sectors is the same as previous Sectors that required less power.

Suggestion on overhauling the reward system (Image via Reddit)

One of the comments provides a solution, eventually earning a Gold reward for their suggestion. It states:

"I think everyone complaining about lost sector drop rates should be advocating instead for an exotic vendor who’s currency primarily comes from steady lost sector farming."

V (V's Version) 🌻 @spillthev Did my first solo Master Lost Sector today in Destiny 2 for the exotic arms, and of COURSE I don’t get the exotic arms which are “common” but I get the enhancement cores which are “uncommon”.



Thanks Bungie I guess 🙃 Did my first solo Master Lost Sector today in Destiny 2 for the exotic arms, and of COURSE I don’t get the exotic arms which are “common” but I get the enhancement cores which are “uncommon”. Thanks Bungie I guess 🙃

JOverrated @JOverrated



I did 10 solo lost sector runs.



9 Masters = No Exotic.



1 Legend = .... Nothing Manacles.



...I hate Destiny 2.. it's my favorite game So I just spent about 2 hours trying to get the new Warlock exotic, Osmiomancy Gloves, before reset.I did 10 solo lost sector runs.9 Masters = No Exotic.1 Legend = .... Nothing Manacles....I hate Destiny 2.. it's my favorite game So I just spent about 2 hours trying to get the new Warlock exotic, Osmiomancy Gloves, before reset.I did 10 solo lost sector runs.9 Masters = No Exotic.1 Legend = .... Nothing Manacles....I hate Destiny 2.. it's my favorite game 😂

Aspen @Ashnessiah Destiny 2 Lost Sector difficulty increase might just be the most tone deaf thing I've seen in any game, ever.



Thanks Bungie :) I'll go back to FFXIV. Destiny 2 Lost Sector difficulty increase might just be the most tone deaf thing I've seen in any game, ever.Thanks Bungie :) I'll go back to FFXIV.

Since the current Exotic farm in Destiny 2 seems to be gated behind the high-power requirements, a complete overhaul of the rewards system via a separate vendor can prove beneficial for both newer and older players.

BDScrubin @BDScrubin 5 runs of the Master Lost Sector today in Destiny 2 and NO EXOTICS. If its common that they drop it should be at least every other run. These are so not worth it 5 runs of the Master Lost Sector today in Destiny 2 and NO EXOTICS. If its common that they drop it should be at least every other run. These are so not worth it

Zach Shaffer @MrZachShaffer One Destiny 2 thing I still hope gets addressed soon is exotic armor farming. I love the Lost Sector method for acquiring, but it’s awful for farming. Maybe a way to “pin” a certain exotic to enhance its drop rate? One Destiny 2 thing I still hope gets addressed soon is exotic armor farming. I love the Lost Sector method for acquiring, but it’s awful for farming. Maybe a way to “pin” a certain exotic to enhance its drop rate?

Just a Dad Gamer @JustADadGmr One of the most frustrating things about Destiny 2 is the lack of ANY rewards (the majority of the time) when completing a legendary lost sector. Not even glimmer or a blue drop. Literally nothing. Makes 0 sense One of the most frustrating things about Destiny 2 is the lack of ANY rewards (the majority of the time) when completing a legendary lost sector. Not even glimmer or a blue drop. Literally nothing. Makes 0 sense

Just a Dad Gamer @JustADadGmr For reference, I did the legendary lost sector 8 times and received 1 enhancement core and maybe 1 blue. That's ridiculous. For reference, I did the legendary lost sector 8 times and received 1 enhancement core and maybe 1 blue. That's ridiculous. https://t.co/x2GyjdMIq4

REDACTED @TitanRegyper For some Odd reason in Destiny 2, the Master Lost sector almost never gives you a exotic

I have more chances to get a exotic from doing Daily activity then i do from a Master lost sector

The Legend however has some good chances to drop something For some Odd reason in Destiny 2, the Master Lost sector almost never gives you a exoticI have more chances to get a exotic from doing Daily activity then i do from a Master lost sectorThe Legend however has some good chances to drop something

This can be done along the lines of Legacy Focus on Vanguard, Iron Banner, and Trials of Osiris, similar to a token system to protect bad RNG.

Poll : 0 votes