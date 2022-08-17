Destiny 2 Redditors point out massive drop rate differences of Exotic weapons

Acquiring a Destiny 2 Exotic can be quite tedious for a player. Be it an armor piece or weapon, numerous sources can grant one their desired gear. For armor pieces, players prefer Xur and Lost Sectors. As for the weapons, tasks tend to get a little tougher for each Guardian, as a few of them are locked behind luck and quests.

One of the ongoing problems in the game right now is the drop rate of certain Exotics. Weapons such as Vex Mythoclast, Eyes of Tomorrow, and Collective Obligation are gated behind Raids and random drops. Meanwhile, other weapons such as Xenophage and Wish Ender can be earned via quests.

A recent Reddit post came from a user called SoCalSunD2, where they talked about the freedom and experience of each Exotic quest compared to what multiple encounters of the same activity provide.

A recent Destiny 2 Reddit post noted the difference in drop rates of Exotics

The Destiny 2 community is never short of ideas, and Bungie is known for listening to most of the feedback and implementing pertinent changes. However, no matter how many complaints might come regarding the drop rate of Raid Exotics, it is unlikely players will get anything new in the future.

Some players did receive a Raid Exotic after one run, while others had to run at least 100 times for no reward. In fact, some are still struggling to get the Exotic weapon, a year after the Vault of Glass launched in Destiny 2 Season 14. The post implies heavily on the current drop system while stating the following:

"Just re-ran the Wishender and Xeno quests this weekend, while also seeing someone post "51 VoG clears, no Vex" and the difference is so stark in terms of better gameplay. I realize those mutli-phase quests probably take more dev time than adding an item to the loot table for an encounter, but it adds so much to the gaming experience, while avoiding one of the most often mentioned pain points. Running an activity repeatedly and NOT getting the drop time after time feels bad, and the relief when (if!) it finally drops does not come close to offsetting the annoyance of all those empty runs."

Many players shared the same idea with the post, claiming how their friends or themselves are yet to get Vex Mythoclast or Eyes of Tomorrow, years after the activity's release.

With so many Destiny 2 Exotics having guaranteed drops from quests and the world pool, players wonder if the Raid Exotics are really worth the grind for loadouts and utility. While these weapons are required to achieve a seal for their respective activities, the Eyes of Tomorrow and Collective Obligation haven't really made their mark compared to the likes of Vex Mythclast.

However, exceptions such as Divinity are locked behind a quest, which guarantees everyone the weapon upon completion. So it remains to be seen if Bungie changes their style of locking some of the most powerful weapons behind RNG, or if they add more quests for Exotics.

