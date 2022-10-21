Bungie to introduce Legacy Focusing with Destiny 2 Lightfall

Bungie is planning on making significant changes to their multiplayer shooter with Destiny 2 Lightfall. Although the game is already in great shape, there are some important quality-of-life upgrades that it desperately needs.

Some of these upgrades have already been announced by Bungie, and from these, the most important aspect is the introduction of a loadout manager. Although there are several third-party sites that act as loadout managers for the game, having one within the game itself will be of great help to players. This is something that will be seen once Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live. Other than that, Bungie has mentioned the arrival of something along the lines of "Legacy Focusing".

What is Legacy Focusing in Destiny 2?

The meaning behind Legacy Focusing is currently unclear. Bungie hasn't mentioned much in the recent TWAB blog post that they release every Thursday. While it's mentioned that they will reveal more about this as Destiny 2 Season 20 comes closer, this has managed to pique the curiosity of many Guardians in the community.

From the looks of it, Legacy Focusing could be a term used to describe a new Engram-focused mechanic, but for Legacy gear. As of now, Guardians can focus only Umbral Engrams into weapons and gear, and that too only at the seasonal vendors. Trials of Osiris Engrams can also be focused into weapons as well, but this is limited to Guardians who participate in the PvP activity. For PvE, focusing Umbral Engrams is the only option that they currently have.

That said, with the Legacy Focusing feature, Guardians could probably focus these Engrams into Legacy Weapons. Legacy Weapons are those that do not drop from any activity anymore since the content from which these weapons normally drop has been vaulted in Destiny 2. However, these weapons can still be acquired from the Monument to Lost Light at The Tower in-game.

Now that most of these Legacy Weapons have been sunset, this means that their power level is capped and they can't be upgraded past a certain level. With Legacy Focusing, Bungie could be looking to reverse this entire sunsetting mechanic, thereby making several older and popular weapons available to everyone in Destiny 2.

However, everything mentioned above is purely speculation for now. Bungie could be referring to something completely different while mentioning Legacy Focusing. It could very well be a brand new aspect that the developers plan on introducing to the game to give it a refreshing feel. Plenty of changes are set to arrive with Destiny 2 Lightfall. The developers have confirmed that there won't be any further content vaulting in the coming days. Furthermore, a new Darkness-based subclass has also been revealed.

There is also an in-game LFG that's in the works. In general, Bungie plans to give Destiny 2 a major overhaul in Season 20. And from the looks of it, this overhaul will definitely improve various elements of the game, making it more user-friendly. While the community eagerly awaits the launch of Lightfall, everyone is currently busy hunting down Headless Ones inside Haunted Sectors during the Festival of the Lost right now. Although it doesn't seem like much, the community will definitely be looking forward to Lightfall and Strand.

