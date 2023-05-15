Destiny 2 Season of the Deep will possibly be going underwater

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is turning out to be interesting in many ways. Truth be told, Lightfall was meant to be an expansion full of tweaks. Bungie has already ushered in some changes, and a handful more are expected to make it to the game. While most of these changes revolve around the gameplay mechanics, the developers will be sending Guardians to a place where they've never been before.

Destiny 2 is taking a rather unique turn with Lightfall. With players able to go underwater, it will be interesting to see how things pan out once the season goes live.

Will Guardians finally venture underwater in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

Based on everything Bungie has revealed so far, there's a high possibility that Guardians will be involved in some underwater action in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. Although a leak had previously confirmed that Titan would return, there was no talk about such underwater zones.

Before being consumed by the Darkness in the Beyond Light expansion, Titan was an area players could explore in the game. However, these areas were only above ground. If there are underwater patrol zones, this will be a first in the game.

If lore is taken into context, and from everything that's been seen so far, Guardians can't swim. Whenever they fall into a pool of water deep enough, they succumb. This raises the question of how they will survive underwater in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Salvage the Truth.



Season of the Deep begins May 23, 2023. Salvage the Truth.Season of the Deep begins May 23, 2023. https://t.co/McB2eT2wQA

If everyone eventually goes underwater, there has to be a specific mission that grants players access to special gear to access such areas. There will also need to be a manifestation of the Light that will allow them to do so. Given that the season will include a new dungeon, the odds are that even that could be underwater. How Bungie plans this out remains to be seen.

Some major hints towards the underwater exploration bit lie in the seasonal armor ornament design. They contain fin-like structures that can come in handy while navigating underwater. Furthermore, Bungie, in their recent TWAB, shared an image with the caption:

"And we’re not kidding when we say we’re going under the sea"

The sea floor on Titan (Image via Bungie)

Although not much has been revealed in the teaser trailer, more information about the new patrol zone is expected in the upcoming days. Although Lightfall, as a campaign, didn't sit well with players because of the way its storyline was designed, these seasonal stories are turning out to be exciting.

Poll : 0 votes