How to earn Tier 7 loot from Destiny 2 Deep Dive activity

Deep Dive is one of the two current seasonal activities in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. It presents a wide range of enemies and encounters alongside small rogue-lite elements. Interestingly, with the three weekly resets this season, Bungie has added more areas to this activity, allowing players to take even deeper dives for stronger rewards.

While week 2 allowed everyone to reach Tier 5 in terms of final reward drop, the current version of Deep Dive can unlock higher Tier drops with tougher combatants. Typically, there are some pre-conditions that every Guardian must accomplish as a fireteam.

The following article lists the ways to unlock a Tier 7 drop easily from Destiny 2 Deep Dive activity.

Unlocking Tier 7 loot in Destiny 2 Deep Dive activity

The core mechanic behind unlocking Tier 7 rewards in Deep Dive is quite similar to unlocking Tier 5 drops. All three members of a fireteam need to look for a white Taken orb/Toland in all three arenas and complete a special mini-mechanic called Pressure Trials in the middle of the main encounter.

Taken orb/Toland (Image via Destiny 2)

For example, in the first room, three members of your fireteam will need to search for Toland before engaging with the main mechanics of the encounter. If you have found Toland, then your job is to call your two allies and ask them to gather around the small orb.

Now all three of you need to interact with Toland simultaneously to start the Pressure Trial.

One of many Pressure Trials (Image via Destiny 2)

Completing these trials in each of the sections of Deep Dive will sequentially increase the reward Tier in the following order:

First encounter: Reward Tier 3.

Second encounter: Reward Tier 5.

Third Encounter: Reward Tier 7.

As mentioned, completing Pressure Trials will significantly increase combatants' toughness in the encounter. Failing to complete the main encounter's mechanics in time, even after completion of the Pressure Trials, will not increase the reward Tier. Ahsa's gift at the start of any stage can help you enhance your ability or weapon damage.

What are Pressure Trials in Destiny 2 Deep Dive activity?

As mentioned previously, Pressure Trials in Deep Dive activities are mini encounters that anyone can complete to increase the reward Tier drop. Ranging across three stages currently, Pressure Trials can be initiated by interacting with a small Taken light orb/Toland located in a random section.

Usually, it can be found at the center of the arena or near the extreme corners. Upon interacting with it, your fireteam will face one of the following challenges:

Destroy Taken Blights.

Stand on all lighted floors.

Destroy giant Taken spheres.

Defeat the Coral Siphoner.

Destroying Taken spheres (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon completion, you will receive a message saying "Darkness Invoked," with Xivu Arath's voice shouting at you. Further notifications can be found on the left side of your screen, indicating the Tier of reward unlocked.

Indication of reward Tier (Image via Destiny 2)

Once all three encounters have been completed with Tier 7 loot unlocked, simply defeat the final boss to spawn two chests.

Reward Tier 7 chest (Image via Esoterickk)

Rewards can include red-border weapons, high-stat seasonal armor pieces, Deep Engrams, Exotic armor pieces, Enhancement Prisms, and more.

Poll : 0 votes