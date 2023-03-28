How to quickly farm Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 Lightfall

To upgrade your weapons and armor in Destiny 2, you will require Enhancement Cores. While this yellow-colored rock does drop from activities, the rates are very low. You can also purchase it from certain vendors, but that's not always possible.

Truth be told, the Enhancement Cores economy in Destiny 2 isn't that balanced. Usually, you won't earn enough cores from regular activities, and you will have to wait a fair amount of time before you can collect enough cores to masterwork a single weapon in the game. So how does one farm this item?

How to get Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2

There are a few ways in which you can get your hands on the Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2. The only farming technique that works depends on the armor pieces you have in your inventory. Furthermore, this method also relies upon your stock of Enhancement Prisms.

Here's how this method works:

There are a lot of ways in which you'll earn armor pieces in Destiny 2.

Now, most armor pieces come with a specific energy level.

You can upgrade this energy level by spending Enhancement Cores and later on Enhancement Prisms.

So if you ever come across an armor piece with level 5 energy, upgrade it to level 8 and then dismantle it.

The upgrade process will cost you 1 Enhancement Prism, 3 Enhancement Cores, and some Glimmer.

However, once you dismantle this gear, you'll earn 6 Enhancement Cores.

The method mentioned above is simple, but it depends on multiple factors, such as the availability of an armor piece with an energy level of 5. While it's possible to use any armor piece, those with an energy level of 5 are preferable since they require fewer upgrade materials.

Apart from this method, there are a few simpler ways to earn Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2. In Lightfall, you'll get this upgraded material if you complete a Nightfall Strike on Hero difficulty. If you use the Lesser Core Harvest (Vanguard) mod on your Ghost Shell, you'll have the chance to earn an extra core after completing the Strike.

These Lesser Core Harvest mods work for both Crucible and Gambit, but you'll have to bag precision kills in the Crucible and defeat invaders in Gambit for this mod to work.

You can also pick up the Daily bounties from Banshee. If you can complete them within the given time limit, you'll earn one core for every bounty you complete. Moreover, every single vendor at the Tower with a reward track will reward you with Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 once you hit a specific rank with them.

Finally, you can purchase these upgrade materials from Master Rahool, the Cryptarch at the Tower. However, it requires spending a significant amount of Legendary Shards.

