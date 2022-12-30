How to get Legendary Shards in Destiny 2

There are a lot of currencies that players will come across in Destiny 2. Now, some of these currencies are used for purchasing items like bounties, while others are used to purchase weapons and armor cosmetics from the Eververse Store.

There are other currencies that come in handy, especially when it comes to upgrading weapons and armor pieces in Destiny 2. Legendary Shards fall under the ambit of these currencies.

They come in handy when it comes to upgrading various armor and weapons in the game. But where does one get these legendary shards from?

Where to get Legendary Shards in Destiny 2?

There are a lot of ways in which Guardians can get their hands on Legendary Shards in Destiny 2. The easiest way to do this is by dismantling legendary gear. For the uninitiated, purple-colored gear is legendary gear. Anytime Guardians dismantle legendary gear, they'll receive around 3-5 Legendary Shards.

Dismantling both legendary weapons and armor pieces will drop Legendary Shards. But dismantling the weapons does count as progress towards Banshee-44, also known as the Gunsmith Rank.

So whenever a Guardian is running low on Legendary Shards, clearing out the Vault is a nice idea. Dismantling Exotic weapons and armor also yields Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

If Guardians have no other items left to dismantle, the other way is to participate in playlist activities like Nightfall Strikes. Every successful completion rewards Guardians with these shards.

The same applies to Crucible activities as well. While it's understandable that many Guardians prefer not to play matches in the Crucible, the next best alternative is to complete Nightfall strikes.

Completing activities like the Dares of Eternity and Nightmare Containment also rewards Guardians with Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Apart from these two methods, Guardians can earn Legendary Shards by leveling up their Season Pass, and by focusing engrams in the game. When it comes to using these shards, there are some very specific uses for this currency.

First of all, Guardians need a considerable amount of Legendary Shards in order to masterwork weapons and armor. Yes, this process does require Enhancement Cores, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards, but Legendary Shards form an important part of the equation.

Guardians can purchase Enhancement Cores in exchange for Legendary Shards as well. To do that, the Guardians will have to meet and make the purchase from Master Rahool at the Tower. He also happens to be the Cryptarch who decrypts Prime Engrams.

He can decrypt Umbral Engrams too, but it's not that great an idea. Guardians will have a better time focusing on weapons and gear at the Seasonal Vendor at H.E.L.M during the Season of the Seraph.

This concludes with how Guardians can get their hands on Legendary Shards, and use them in Destiny 2. There are other currencies, like Silver and Bright Dust that Guardians can use to purchase weapons and armor cosmetics in the game.

Other than that, Guardians can also get their hands on Glimmer, which is yet another currency in the game. This is used to purchase bounties and mods in the game.

