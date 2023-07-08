Destiny 2 Showcase: Release date, what to expect, and more

Destiny 2's final entry for the Light vs Darkness saga has less than a year until its release. With a poor delivery alongside Lightfall and the following seasons, the relationship between Bungie and its community is not in a very good place. Hopefully, players will be given something to look forward to in the upcoming showcase, scheduled just hours before the Season 22 launch.

The Final Shape expansion seems to already have a lot of hype surrounding it for numerous reasons. Aside from the reveal of Cayde-6's return, the loyal player base wants to see how the company closes the ongoing chapter in the game. The upcoming showcase will help fuel the excitement even more.

Everyone can expect the special showcase to go live on August 22 at 9 am PDT.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape showcase release date and time for all major regions

Similar to many showcases held by Bungie previously, the Destiny 2 showcase on August 22 will take place an hour before a season's launch. Typically, anything related to that particular season will be revealed, with additional announcements on the company's plans for the future.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Discover what lies beyond.



Destiny 2 Showcase // August 22, 2023 @ 9AM PT. Discover what lies beyond.Destiny 2 Showcase // August 22, 2023 @ 9AM PT. https://t.co/9emuxcVsUh

The following list consists of the expected air times for all major regions:

India: 9:30 pm (August 22).

9:30 pm (August 22). China: 12 am (August 23).

12 am (August 23). UK: 5 pm (August 22).

5 pm (August 22). Australia: 2 am (August 23).

2 am (August 23). Brazil: 1 pm (August 22)

Everyone can tune into Destiny 2's official YouTube channel during the designated time and date.

What to expect from the Destiny 2 showcase?

As mentioned, the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase for The Final Shape and beyond will be Bungie's most important special program in recent times. With most of the community slowly losing faith in the company, everything depends on how Bungie sells its final annual expansion.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame We're here now.

Wherever here is.



Tune into the Destiny Showcase to learn more.

August 22, 2023. We're here now.Wherever here is.Tune into the Destiny Showcase to learn more.August 22, 2023. https://t.co/UChwl9Zp97

Here's everything known about The Final Shape through official announcements and teasers:

A possible new patrol region.

Conclusion of the Light vs Darkness saga.

Cayde-6's return.

Ikora's involvement in the story.

While most of the aforementioned points are enough to keep long-time veterans invested, here's everything the community can expect from Bungie and the showcase:

Official title and theme of Season 22.

Bungie's plan for the title after The Final Shape.

A new subclass in the expansion.

Multiple new announcements regarding weapons and Exotics.

A possible roadmap for Bungie as a company.

Readers should note that the aforementioned points are based on speculation likely to be revealed during the showcase. On the other hand, Bungie could also weigh in on the current state of the game throughout the program, something that both the company and the community need.

Regardless of the direction Bungie takes with its livestream, there will be millions of eyes hoping to see favorable announcements and reveals regarding Destiny 2 and its future.

Poll : 0 votes