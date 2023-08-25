Destiny 2 Tessellation Fusion Rifle guide: Pre-order guide, perks, and more

The Exotic Fusion Rifle, Tessellation, is available to anyone that have pre-purchased Destiny 2 The Final Shape alongside the annual pass for Y7. Similar to Quicksilver's Storm in Lightfall, everyone can expect Bungie to release Tessellation's catalyst with the expansion's launch. However, the basic version of the weapon can be taken for a spin in the current sandbox.

To summarize, those who have pre-purchased The Final Shape annual pass can head to the vendor Kiosk located at the base of the Tower stairs. Players looking to pick up all the pre-purchase rewards need to look just opposite Banshee-44, where the new vendor "Terminal: Special Deliveries" is located.

The following article will list everything related to the Tessellation Fusion Rifle, part of other pre-order rewards for The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 Tessellation location guide

To obtain the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle, you will need to pre-order The Final Shape + Annual Pass edition. The price of the edition is 100$, granting everyone access to Abstract Meditation Emote, Final Shell Ghost Shell, Paracausal Path emblem, and the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle.

Destiny 2 Kiosk for pre-order bonus (Image via Bungie)

Upon spawning on the Courtyard, head towards Banshee, and look for the vendor on the right side, at the base of the stairs. Interact and look for the "The Final Shape pre-order items" alongside Rahool's secret stash. Any pre-ordered item here will stay in your inventory forever.

Destiny 2 Tessellation Exotic perks and intrinsic traits

The Tessellation is an Exotic Fusion Rifle in the energy slot in the inventory, that can turn its element based on the user's subclass type. This will allow you to use two to three weapons with Darkness subclasses, as both Kinetic and Heavy weapons can roll with Strand and Stasis elements.

Additionally, since Tessellation is an energy weapon, having a Strand "primary" is recommended in Strand load-outs.

Three Strand weapons equipped (Image via Destiny 2)

The following list contains all the perks available in the Tessellation 660 Charge Time Exotic Fusion Rifle:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Projection Fuse for more Range.

Property: Irreducible (alternate weapon action): Consumes grenade to load a large projectile generating explosion on impact.

Composite Stock for increased Stability and Handling.

Property: Undecidable (intrinsic): Tessellation will adapt to the user's subclass elemental type. Final blows will grant increased Grenade energy.

Tessellation (Image via Destiny 2)

The catalyst of the weapon will be unlocked with the launch of The Final Shape, as no information about the catalyst's perk has been known yet.

Destiny 2 Tessellation usage in PvP and PvE

Based on the aforementioned perks, the Tessellation Fusion Rifle can go hand-in-hand with Grenade build across all elements. The projectile via alternate weapon action can kill multiple combatants simultaneously, granting a chunk of Grenade energy.

In terms of PvP, the Tessellation is an Adaptive Framed weapon, firing at 660 RPM Charge time. With base damage and a range of 70 and 41 respectively, the Fusion can be great at one-shotting Guardians as well.