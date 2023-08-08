"Don't preorder Final Shape:" Destiny 2 community wants to unite and fight against Bungie's current system

The Destiny 2 community and Bungie can't seem to settle their differences, and the newly-published State of the Game only made things worse. While one-half of the player base is confused, the other half seems to have had enough, leading to them protesting against the current system.

A recent Reddit post has been receiving a lot of attention from the community. u/DankBlissey asked the community to avoid pre-ordering Destiny 2's final expansion to protest against Bungie. While the main motive is to let the upper management notice, a lot of players had mixed sentiments.

Destiny 2's current tension with the community is perhaps the worst it has ever been, solely due to a lackluster State of the Game article following a recycled seasonal model and a mediocre expansion story. Hence, it will take a lot of work for Bungie to sell The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 players looking to protest by not purchasing The Final Shape expansion

The Destiny 2 Reddit post in question here is currently sitting at 4,000 upvotes, which makes up only a fraction of the entire player base. However, within that community, there are two primary categories: casual and competitive players.

The protest here seems to contain a mix of both parties, as the recent announcements from Bungie received severe backlash from everyone.

The post comes from the u/DankBlissey, who stated the following:

"If you are unhappy with the game. This is probably the best thing we as a community can do to really make the upper management (the guys who make decisions) scared and to get the point across that many of us are unhappy. It's not even going to affect your experience, you can get it later even, though if you aren't enjoying the game I'd still recommend voting with your wallet and not buying it at all."

As mentioned, multiple members of the community agreed to avoid purchasing the final expansion through pre-order. For many, the State of the Game seems to have been the final nail in the coffin, as it has been roughly six months since the release of Lightfall, and the entire expansion hasn't been sitting well with a lot of players.