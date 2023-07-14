"No one buys anything:" Destiny 2 players come up with a plan to protest the increased microtransaction

The recent controversy regarding microtransactions in Destiny 2 has spread like wildfire within the community. With videos from reputed content creators such as Datto and Aztecross, the game's state has seen a lot of cover from many YouTubers. For those who are unaware, Aztecross' Microtransaction video weighs in on annual events turning into cosmetic shops, alongside essential upgrade materials locked behind a paywall.

As Solstice 2023 draws near, it seems to be the best time for the community to "speak using their wallet," as a recent Reddit post laid out a plan on what players can follow. Additionally, gamers should note that the Reddit portion of the community is less than 5% of the entire base.

However, since asking for change requires numbers, it can still be a start.

Destiny 2 community wants Bungie to change the microtransactions model

The recent post on Reddit comes from user u/redhoodedhood, who made a lengthy post on how players should start protesting for a change in Destiny 2. While their initial request for everyone is to stop buying in-game cosmetics, it was followed by a few changes that can be made by the company in the future.

The following is the Reddit post in question:

The same post goes on to say how the reactions to the recent videos come with protesting responses, yet everyone still ends up spending their Silvers in the Eververse store. There are currently 2,500 upvotes on this 22-hour-old post, hinting at the positive responses and shared sentiments among the rest of the player base.

Multiple players came and expressed their sentiments regarding the entire situation. Some claimed that the Eververse store is targeted more towards a "whale" section of the community, those who like to spend their money regularly. Others want the reputed streamers and content creators to stop spending Silvers, which consists of some of the top members in the community.

Destiny 2 isn't the first game to have its community protest against the in-game predatory microtransaction system. Heavyweight titles such as Call of Duty and Apex Legends have seen their players shutting down the game in disagreement, only to have some of the highest-selling Battle Passes during the same time.

Protesting a predatory live-service model should always be supported by the entirety of the player base. However, things aren't likely to change anytime soon, with regards to Destiny 2 at least.