Things haven't been looking good for Bungie and the Destiny 2 community, especially since the former dropped a State of the Game article. The company took the feedback of players, where the majority were looking for a lengthy blog post from the developers. However, the entire situation seems to have turned against Bungie, where the community is currently very dissatisfied with the article.

A State of the Game article is deemed as some of the most important pieces of information that Bungie can give out to the players regarding the game's future.

It has always helped players to shape their plan in the live service title, as well as hype them up for things to come.

However, to most players, the recent State of the Game did not have anything concrete to go along, feeling like multiple This Week In Destiny (TWID) articles tied to one.

Destiny 2 community shares their anger after a soulless State of the Game article from Bungie

The disconnect between the Destiny 2 community and Bungie can be felt even more now. With a live service game as big as this, it is always tough seeing a player base on the decline, followed by the company's silence on the issues. However, things can worsen if the backlash continues after future announcements.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



⚔ Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit updates

🛠 Game Stability and Security

Reinforcing our 4 yearly goals

Season 22, 23, and The Final Shape previews

And much more.



Read the full letter: pic.twitter.com/N3c6UEfwyG Destiny 2: State of the Game – August 2023⚔ Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit updates🛠 Game Stability and SecurityReinforcing our 4 yearly goalsSeason 22, 23, and The Final Shape previewsAnd much more.Read the full letter: bung.ie/45hxcIt

Regarding the State of the Game article from Bungie on August 3, it is safe to assume that almost 90% agree that the blog post had nothing effective stated for the future. Additionally, the State of the Game was also the last bit of hope for many players. That said, that ray of light seems to have closed off as well.

Below are just some reactions the community has to the article, including the general players and renowned content creators.

Chrizmo @Chrizmo__



But here we are with the most lukewarm state of the game I've ever seen and hardly any community concerns touched on whatsoever



I really, really hope they are… What a sad ending Destiny 2 is having. The game should be at it's peak with the final expansion just months awayBut here we are with the most lukewarm state of the game I've ever seen and hardly any community concerns touched on whatsoeverI really, really hope they are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn I feel like this State of the Game did more harm than good, especially considering the state of the community and how burnt-out players are right now.



Waiting until the Showcase to reveal all this information might have been a better approach, IMO.

RedC @Hunkolicious



It gets increasingly difficult to produce a ritual armor set per class every Destiny year? Come on man… @DirtyEffinHippy The State of the Game is beefy, and it provided lots of information. But how I, and many others, feel right now is that the article just sounds like a whole bunch of nothing.It gets increasingly difficult to produce a ritual armor set per class every Destiny year? Come on man… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

IFrostBolt @IFrostBolt

We are still stuck on the SAME page as last year’s State of the Game. Brother. How out of touch… sigh.We are still stuck on the SAME page as last year’s State of the Game. pic.twitter.com/8M2VQVMPpY

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack It was more of a “just tune in on August 22nd!”

Benj @Benjjjyy



It was horribly out of touch. All it did was confirm the community's worst fears about the direction of the game.



I really believe the Destiny 2 we knew and loved is gone. We are left with a moneymaker, nothing more. I don't know how anyone can defend Bungie after reading that.It was horribly out of touch. All it did was confirm the community's worst fears about the direction of the game.I really believe the Destiny 2 we knew and loved is gone. We are left with a moneymaker, nothing more. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame…

Spencer Vaughn @Th3SpencerV



• Gambit is officially useless and won’t be getting updates



• I know literally everyone wants PvP maps, but too bad



• I know you all hated how we didn’t tell a complete story in Lightfall, but I like it so tough



• Lightfall is… twitter.com/destinythegame… So many words for such little substance• Gambit is officially useless and won’t be getting updates• I know literally everyone wants PvP maps, but too bad• I know you all hated how we didn’t tell a complete story in Lightfall, but I like it so tough• Lightfall is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Destiny 2 has had these negative periods in the past, with the Curse of Osiris saga almost killing off the community However, this shouldn't always be an example for players hoping for a giant leap towards improvement in the future.

Everyone's disdain for Bungie is becoming clearer recently, especially after the poor storytelling of Lightfall and callouts on predatory monetizations.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



Meanwhile Eververse: More paid cosmetics than ever before, Silver-only shaders, collab armor, annual events armor... Bungie: "Delivering ritual armor sets at the rates we have in the past has become increasingly challenging"Meanwhile Eververse: More paid cosmetics than ever before, Silver-only shaders, collab armor, annual events armor... pic.twitter.com/vESIIISdAk

James @skaryton Would love to see Joe/Bungie's thoughts on the communities unanimous disapproval of the state of the game post.



Were they expecting a positive response at all, or are they somehow confused by the negative reaction?



I'm not excited with the direction Destiny 2 is heading.

In conclusion, even after failing to win back its community with a 6000-word article, Bungie and Destiny 2 are in a bigger mess than ever.