Things haven't been looking good for Bungie and the Destiny 2 community, especially since the former dropped a State of the Game article. The company took the feedback of players, where the majority were looking for a lengthy blog post from the developers. However, the entire situation seems to have turned against Bungie, where the community is currently very dissatisfied with the article.
A State of the Game article is deemed as some of the most important pieces of information that Bungie can give out to the players regarding the game's future.
It has always helped players to shape their plan in the live service title, as well as hype them up for things to come.
However, to most players, the recent State of the Game did not have anything concrete to go along, feeling like multiple This Week In Destiny (TWID) articles tied to one.
Destiny 2 community shares their anger after a soulless State of the Game article from Bungie
The disconnect between the Destiny 2 community and Bungie can be felt even more now. With a live service game as big as this, it is always tough seeing a player base on the decline, followed by the company's silence on the issues. However, things can worsen if the backlash continues after future announcements.
Regarding the State of the Game article from Bungie on August 3, it is safe to assume that almost 90% agree that the blog post had nothing effective stated for the future. Additionally, the State of the Game was also the last bit of hope for many players. That said, that ray of light seems to have closed off as well.
Below are just some reactions the community has to the article, including the general players and renowned content creators.
Destiny 2 has had these negative periods in the past, with the Curse of Osiris saga almost killing off the community However, this shouldn't always be an example for players hoping for a giant leap towards improvement in the future.
Everyone's disdain for Bungie is becoming clearer recently, especially after the poor storytelling of Lightfall and callouts on predatory monetizations.
In conclusion, even after failing to win back its community with a 6000-word article, Bungie and Destiny 2 are in a bigger mess than ever.