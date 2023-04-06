"It’s clear we missed the mark": Bungie addresses feedback on the new Destiny 2 Lightfall feature

While the Lightfall campaign hasn't been well-received in the Destiny 2 community, a few other newly added features are under fire as well. The Guardian Ranks, being one of the greater additions to the new expansion, was supposed to be an 'invaluable' guide to New Light players. However, after taking plenty of feedback into account, Bungie seems to be making both visual and objective changes in the next season.

To summarize what to expect, everyone will be able to display the highest Guardian Rank that they've achieved in a season, with the number changing based on any highest number achieved later on. Other changes will include shortening the challenges that players have completed in previous seasons. This way, the annoyance of redoing everything from the beginning will be absent.

Bungie addressed the criticism and announced changes in Guardian Ranks for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

In a recent blog post from Bungie, the Destiny 2 community learned more about what's in store for next season and beyond. With a title that reads "Reflecting on Lightfall: Launch and Beyond," the game's director Joe Blackburn started by addressing all of the negative feedback surrounding the Lightfall campaign.

His statement regarding the criticism is as follows:

We’re floored by how many new and returning faces have been devouring Destiny 2 these last few weeks, and while it’s clear the initial experience we delivered on day one didn’t provide the full clarity we originally planned for when we set out creating Lightfall, the team has taken the feedback to heart in both what’s coming this year, and with how we’re ending the Light and Darkness Saga in The Final Shape.

However, when it comes to Guardian Ranks, Bungie seems to be mentioning the term "social signal" quite a few times while referring to the entire system. As mentioned earlier, the highest earned Guardian rank will be the number visible on top of a player, regardless of the season that they're playing in.

Commendation page (Image via Destiny 2)

This number can be further replaced by an even higher rank, giving everyone an idea of the skill level from the outside. Additionally, since the objectives will reset every season, Bungie has confirmed that they will be simplifying the challenges for players that have already earned their starting ranks before.

The new display screen that will show previous Guardian Ranks (Image via Destiny 2)

In Season of the Deep, players will also be able to view their Guardian ranks from previous seasons through a separate display screen. This section will include Guardians Ranks, commendation scores, commendation breakdowns, seasonal challenges, and seasonal triumph scores.

