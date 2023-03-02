How to reach Guardian Rank 7 quickly in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduced a new system where players climb through Guardian Ranks. This new system is where players complete specific challenges, push the story forward, and more. Newcomers and returning players can get something out of this system, though many hardcore players will already be a decent way through this system.
While there's genuinely no easy way to grind to Guardian Rank 7 in Destiny 2, there is an easy way to plan a path to climbing the ranks. Each rank has specific requirements to complete, and as players get through these, they'll rise higher and higher.
What do most players do to hit Guardian Rank 7 in Destiny 2?
There's more to this system than simply completing activities and grinding through Destiny 2 as a game. Many players who have been actively playing will already likely be Guardian Rank 6, which is the content before the "Lightfall" expansion.
You can see your current standing and all objectives you must complete by going to the "Journey" screen in your Character Screen in Destiny 2. This screen shows everything you need to do to progress. If you don't want to search, we'll show you everything you need to climb.
The first few Guardian ranks will be elementary - simply playing the game will likely unlock a few.
Guardian Rank 1
- Become a Guardian at the Cosmodrome
Guardian Rank 2
- Complete "A Guardian Rises" questline
At Rank 3 of Destiny 2's Guardian Rank system, you will start completing primary story objectives and more complex gameplay systems. Rank 3 is built around game exploration, and Rank 4 focuses on modifying and customizing your character. Rank 4 will have players dealing with their Subclass and dealing with the Gunsmith.
Guardian Rank 3
- Explore Neptune
- Complete "First Contact" quest
- Meet the destination vendor of Neptune - Point of Contact
- Explore EDZ
- Meet Devrim Kay in the EDZ
- Complete 3 Public Events on the EDZ
- Explore Nessus
- Land on Nessus and meet Failsafe
- Complete 2 Lost Sectors on Nessus
- Complete 1 Patrol on Nessus
Guardian Rank 4
- Light Subclasses
- Complete the "Learning Light" quest
- Purchase Aspects from Ikora Rey
- Purchase Fragments from Ikora Ray
- Complete a Light subclass quest given by Ikora Rey
- Gunsmith
- Meet and talk to Banshee-44
- Collect Glimmer
- Collect 9 Legendary Shards
- Complete Enhancement Core Bounties from Banshee-44
- Gear Modification
- Apply 3 Shaders to your Gear
- Equip an Economic or Tracking mod on your Ghost
Things get a bit more complicated at Guardian Rank 5 of Destiny 2. You'll need to complete bounties, complete an exotic quest, and unlock some legendary weapons and armor pieces. This might take some time, depending on how lucky you've been throughout your gameplay.
Rank 5
- Exotic Quests
- Complete the Exotic weapon mission "Spark of Hope" and unlock Riskrunner
- Unlock and Apply the Catalyst to Riskrunner
- Playlists
- Unlock 4 Vanguard Bounties
- Complete Vanguard Ops
- Complete 2 Vanguard Bounties
- Commend other players in Vanguard Ops
- Learn about the Crucible from Lord Shaxx
- Meet the Drifter and learn about Gambit
- Collections
- Collect 9 Legendary Weapons
- Collect 9 Legendary Pieces of Armor
- Rank 6
- Gear Progression
- Equip slot-specific modifications on your armor
- Increase the energy level of an armor piece
- Increase the masterwork level of a weapon
- Unlock Enhancement Prisms
- Power
- Reach the Soft Cap of 1750 on your gear
- Complete Weekly Vendor challenges
- Trials
- Talk to Saint-14 to learn about the Trials of Osiris
Most Destiny 2 players will likely already be at Rank 6, depending on how actively they played and their preferred gameplay style. When you reach Rank 6, you must do some reasonably new content.
Perhaps most importantly, you need to finish the Lightfall campaign. You'll have to spend some time completing content in Season of the Defiance and put some work in with that Seasonal Artifact. Play some Nightfalls, stun specific Champion types, and be good to your allies and commend them.
You also need to receive commendations, which could be something players stumble over. That depends on their actions, gameplay, and the rest of their Fireteam.
Guardians also need to hit the Power cap, which is 1800. It shouldn't be too time-consuming, but the Power and Pinnacle rewards are gated by the week.
Rank 7
- Lightfall
- Complete the Lightfall campaign
- Increase your Vendor Reputation with Nimbus on Neomuna
- Complete the weekly Lightfall campaign mission in Neomuna
- Season of the Defiance
- Increase your Season Rank
- Complete Seasonal Challenges from the current season
- Increase your reputation level in the War Table
- Purchase Upgrades from the War Table
- Defeat targets with the exotic bow Verglas Curve
- Increase your reputation with Vanguard Ops, Crucible, or Gambit Vendors
- Seasonal Artifact
- Obtain the Seasonal Artifact
- Activate perks on the Seasonal Artifact
- Increase your Power bonus from the SEasonal Artifact
- Nightfall
- Complete Nightfalls while using a subclass that matches the current surge
- Complete Nightfall and earn the Platinum rewards
- Champions
- Stun 6 Unstoppable Champions
- Stun 6 Barrier Champions
- Stun 6 Overload Champions
- Commendations
- Commend other players in Nightfall
- Increase your commendation score to 750
- Lost Sectors
- Complete 5 Legend Lost Sectors Solo
- Complete a Legend Lost Sector Solo without dying
- Power
- Increase your Power to the cap of 1800
- Earn Pinnacle rewards from Gambit, Nightfall, or Crucible weekly challenges
If you do all these things, you will become a Guardian Rank 7. The other ranks do not have information yet, but Destiny 2 goes up to Rank 11: Paragon. More details on those will come in the future.