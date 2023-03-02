How to reach Guardian Rank 7 quickly in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduced a new system where players climb through Guardian Ranks. This new system is where players complete specific challenges, push the story forward, and more. Newcomers and returning players can get something out of this system, though many hardcore players will already be a decent way through this system.

While there's genuinely no easy way to grind to Guardian Rank 7 in Destiny 2, there is an easy way to plan a path to climbing the ranks. Each rank has specific requirements to complete, and as players get through these, they'll rise higher and higher.

What do most players do to hit Guardian Rank 7 in Destiny 2?

There's more to this system than simply completing activities and grinding through Destiny 2 as a game. Many players who have been actively playing will already likely be Guardian Rank 6, which is the content before the "Lightfall" expansion.

You can see your current standing and all objectives you must complete by going to the "Journey" screen in your Character Screen in Destiny 2. This screen shows everything you need to do to progress. If you don't want to search, we'll show you everything you need to climb.

The first few Guardian ranks will be elementary - simply playing the game will likely unlock a few.

Guardian Rank 1

Become a Guardian at the Cosmodrome

Guardian Rank 2

Complete "A Guardian Rises" questline

At Rank 3 of Destiny 2's Guardian Rank system, you will start completing primary story objectives and more complex gameplay systems. Rank 3 is built around game exploration, and Rank 4 focuses on modifying and customizing your character. Rank 4 will have players dealing with their Subclass and dealing with the Gunsmith.

Guardian Rank 3

Explore Neptune

Complete "First Contact" quest

Meet the destination vendor of Neptune - Point of Contact

Explore EDZ

Meet Devrim Kay in the EDZ

Complete 3 Public Events on the EDZ

Explore Nessus

Land on Nessus and meet Failsafe

Complete 2 Lost Sectors on Nessus

Complete 1 Patrol on Nessus

Guardian Rank 4

Light Subclasses

Complete the "Learning Light" quest

Purchase Aspects from Ikora Rey

Purchase Fragments from Ikora Ray

Complete a Light subclass quest given by Ikora Rey

Gunsmith

Meet and talk to Banshee-44

Collect Glimmer

Collect 9 Legendary Shards

Complete Enhancement Core Bounties from Banshee-44

Gear Modification

Apply 3 Shaders to your Gear

Equip an Economic or Tracking mod on your Ghost

Things get a bit more complicated at Guardian Rank 5 of Destiny 2. You'll need to complete bounties, complete an exotic quest, and unlock some legendary weapons and armor pieces. This might take some time, depending on how lucky you've been throughout your gameplay.

Rank 5

Exotic Quests

Complete the Exotic weapon mission "Spark of Hope" and unlock Riskrunner

Unlock and Apply the Catalyst to Riskrunner

Playlists

Unlock 4 Vanguard Bounties

Complete Vanguard Ops

Complete 2 Vanguard Bounties

Commend other players in Vanguard Ops

Learn about the Crucible from Lord Shaxx

Meet the Drifter and learn about Gambit

Collections

Collect 9 Legendary Weapons

Collect 9 Legendary Pieces of Armor

Rank 6

Gear Progression

Equip slot-specific modifications on your armor

Increase the energy level of an armor piece

Increase the masterwork level of a weapon

Unlock Enhancement Prisms

Power

Reach the Soft Cap of 1750 on your gear

Complete Weekly Vendor challenges

Trials

Talk to Saint-14 to learn about the Trials of Osiris

Most Destiny 2 players will likely already be at Rank 6, depending on how actively they played and their preferred gameplay style. When you reach Rank 6, you must do some reasonably new content.

Perhaps most importantly, you need to finish the Lightfall campaign. You'll have to spend some time completing content in Season of the Defiance and put some work in with that Seasonal Artifact. Play some Nightfalls, stun specific Champion types, and be good to your allies and commend them.

You also need to receive commendations, which could be something players stumble over. That depends on their actions, gameplay, and the rest of their Fireteam.

Guardians also need to hit the Power cap, which is 1800. It shouldn't be too time-consuming, but the Power and Pinnacle rewards are gated by the week.

Rank 7

Lightfall

Complete the Lightfall campaign

Increase your Vendor Reputation with Nimbus on Neomuna

Complete the weekly Lightfall campaign mission in Neomuna

Season of the Defiance

Increase your Season Rank

Complete Seasonal Challenges from the current season

Increase your reputation level in the War Table

Purchase Upgrades from the War Table

Defeat targets with the exotic bow Verglas Curve

Increase your reputation with Vanguard Ops, Crucible, or Gambit Vendors

Seasonal Artifact

Obtain the Seasonal Artifact

Activate perks on the Seasonal Artifact

Increase your Power bonus from the SEasonal Artifact

Nightfall

Complete Nightfalls while using a subclass that matches the current surge

Complete Nightfall and earn the Platinum rewards

Champions

Stun 6 Unstoppable Champions

Stun 6 Barrier Champions

Stun 6 Overload Champions

Commendations

Commend other players in Nightfall

Increase your commendation score to 750

Lost Sectors

Complete 5 Legend Lost Sectors Solo

Complete a Legend Lost Sector Solo without dying

Power

Increase your Power to the cap of 1800

Earn Pinnacle rewards from Gambit, Nightfall, or Crucible weekly challenges

If you do all these things, you will become a Guardian Rank 7. The other ranks do not have information yet, but Destiny 2 goes up to Rank 11: Paragon. More details on those will come in the future.

