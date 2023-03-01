How to obtain and use the Final Warning in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Now that the Strand subclass is available in Destiny 2 Lightfall, so are Strand exotics, like the Final Warning sidearm. This Kinetic weapon is fascinating because it can unleash tracking bullets and devastating damage, even from a side arm. This weapon only comes from one source: an Exotic Quest.

To attempt that quest, complete the Destiny 2 Lightfall main story. You will also need to do some work with your Strand subclass first. The Final Warning is a powerful exotic weapon, so unlocking it will undoubtedly take some work.

What is the Final Warning exotic in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The Final Warning exotic is exciting and rewards players who want to fire from the hip and aim down the sight. This weapon has a pair of unique exotic perks, which are described below.

Final Warning exotic perks

All at Once: Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them.

Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them. Pick Your Poison: Hipfiring: Projectiles will track marked targets, dealing increased body shot damage on impact. Aiming: Projectiles have significantly increased velocity and deal extra critical hit damage to marked targets.

It will be nice to see “smart” weapons like this in Destiny 2, similar to what one might find in Titanfall or Cyberpunk 2077. It has the potential to be a powerful Strand weapon.

After completing the Destiny 2 Lightfall story and having the Strand subclass unlocked, you’re still not ready to work on Final Warning. It would be best to first unlock all the fragments and aspects for the Strand subclass on one of your character classes.

This means farming Strand materials so that you can purchase the necessary aspects and fragments. Simply tackling the Neomuna activities will lead you to unlock what you need. It will take time, but once you’ve done this, you can return and begin the exotic quest chain in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll want to head to Pouka Pond. This is where the Final Warning Exotic Quest can be found - The Final Strand. Your ultimate reward will be the Strand exotic sidearm you’ve sought.

The Final Strand is a 7-part quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Players must follow the quest chain to unlock this weapon, which has the following steps.

Steps to complete The Final Strand

Defeat the Shadow Legion looters and read their orders to learn where they took the spoils

Retrieve the Veil spectrometer from the Typhon Imperator

Visit the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna

Search for Strand-inoculated gadgets in Veil Containment in Neomuna

Visit Nimbus at Straiders’ Gate in Neomuna

Complete Osiris’ training program in Radiosonde in at least 5 minutes 30 seconds to retune the Veil spectrometer

Visit Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes to finish your Strand weapon

The only potentially hard part of the quest is the training program, which will likely depend on your skill and gear level in Destiny 2 Lightfall. However, if you work as a member of the Strand subclass, you can unlock this mighty gun for your collection.

