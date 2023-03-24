Destiny 2 community shares their disappointment regarding a broken Exotic since the Lightfall launch

Destiny 2 Lightfall has been out for over four weeks, and Bungie has implemented several hotfixes so far. However, it seems the company has kept one of the most potent weapons in the game untouched, especially when it should be in its prime with the current meta - the Exotic Auto Rifle called Quicksilver Storm.

Available since Season of Plunder in August 2022, it has had some damaging bugs and tweaks affecting its gameplay. Additionally, the launch of Lightfall has allowed everyone to farm the catalyst, which can turn the element of the weapon into Strand.

Typically, the community is disappointed with recurring issues like these. A recent Reddit post related to the problem has received a lot of reactions. The post has accumulated approximately seven thousand upvotes in just 15 hours.

Quicksilver Storms have remained untouched since the launch of Destiny 2 Lightfall

deca @4decaa where is the Titan's grenade launcher? (which was later edited out of marketing and changed to a Quicksilver Storm) where is the Titan's grenade launcher? (which was later edited out of marketing and changed to a Quicksilver Storm) https://t.co/pWVXPxt5WP

Both Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice are shooting with 40% less damage across all PvE activities. While it doesn't have a significant effect on low-tier activities, both weapons fall short when clearing adds (additional enemies) or damaging rank-and-file enemies in high-tier activities.

While Touch of Malice is based on RNG and a F2P Raid, Quicksilver Storm was provided upon a 100$ pre-order purchase of the Lightfall expansion and Annual Pass. The Exotic Auto Rifle has recently been upgraded to more than just a Kinetic Primary weapon, since it can directly synergize with Strand Fragments and Artifact mods.

Bungie addressed the issue on February 23 TWAB, right before launching the Lightfall expansion five days later. The company claimed that both Destiny 2 weapons lost their 40% damage increase against red-bar enemies. Due to this, a Reddit post was made by xSpectre_iD not too long ago, which already has well over seven thousand upvotes.

The post in question. (Image via Reddit)

The post states the following as its title:

"Bungie, it has now been 3.5 weeks. How is Quicksilver Storm, the $100 preorder/deluxe exclusive weapon, still bugged without a word?"

They followed up the statement with a few edits and updates, saying how they did not know that Bungie had already acknowledged the issue. However, the post itself was based on how nobody had weighed in on the issue before. Some Destiny 2 community members shared the same sentiment, with others demanding a fix after the recent Hotfix.

Vincentius rex @Vincentius_rex



Also feels somewhat symbolic, unfortunately, given that it was the pre-order exotic for Lightfall. @PaulTassi I cannot believe they have gone on this long without addressing Quicksilver Storm seemingly *whatsoever* since identifying its damage bug.Also feels somewhat symbolic, unfortunately, given that it was the pre-order exotic for Lightfall. @PaulTassi I cannot believe they have gone on this long without addressing Quicksilver Storm seemingly *whatsoever* since identifying its damage bug.Also feels somewhat symbolic, unfortunately, given that it was the pre-order exotic for Lightfall.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi and oh right duh, invis bug, but we did know that was happening already today



waiting on quicksilver storm re-buff and oh right duh, invis bug, but we did know that was happening already todaywaiting on quicksilver storm re-buff

Ember the Mecha Wolf @MechaWolfEmber @PaulTassi But they won’t fix the quicksilver storm bug where it doesn’t have the 40% damage against red bars ;-; @PaulTassi But they won’t fix the quicksilver storm bug where it doesn’t have the 40% damage against red bars ;-;

Aranrya @Aranrya @BungieHelp Not seeing a fix for Quicksilver Storm's damage bug... @BungieHelp Not seeing a fix for Quicksilver Storm's damage bug...

Destiny 2's Season of Defiance's artifact mods also provides unraveling rounds for Strand weapons, making Quicksilver Storm one of the best gears to fit the category. Sadly, with significantly reduced damage output, there's nothing to do except take it for a spin while roaming the open world, inside the Crucible or even Gambit.

Poll : 0 votes