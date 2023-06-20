How to get the FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack 9 for free

The FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack 9 is now available for players all over the globe. It’s a bonus reward system available to players who are subscribed to Amazon’s Prime service. Despite the game approaching its final quarter, Amazon and EA Sports have ensured that the eligible players keep receiving bonus gifts and in-game goodies.

The Amazon Prime Gaming Pack 9 contains some interesting items for the Ultimate Team mode. The latest gift pack has been released alongside the Shapeshifters promo, and it features several amazing cards of current footballers and icons. With this bonus gift, Amazon Prime subscribers will have an additional chance to draw a Shapeshifters item. That’s not all, since the pack also features two stunning cards on loan.

How to easily claim the Amazon Prime Gaming Pack 9 in FIFA 23

For starters, you must have a valid Amazon Prime subscription that is still active. These rewards are also only available in countries where Prime Gaming works. Finally, they will only work if you have an EA Sports account and play FIFA 23.

Head over to the website of Prime Gaming.

You’ll find all the offers listed here. The offers include in-game DLCs and premium titles that are available for free.

Scroll down until you find FIFA 23 on the homepage. Click on it, and you’ll be able to find the Amazon Prime Gaming Pack 9.

Choose Get in-game content. If your EA account is already connected to Prime Gaming, you will receive a message stating that the redemption was successful.

You’ll now have to start the game and load Ultimate Team.

The new gift will be available in the in-game store, where you can open it.

Amazon Prime Gaming Pack 9 is available only once per account. If you play the game on both consoles and PC using the same account, the rewards will be available on the first platform you log in to.

All FIFA 23 Amazon Prime Gaming Pack 9 rewards

The latest Prime Gaming pack contains some valuable cards which feature footballers and consumables.

7 Gold Rare Players

2 Player Picks with a minimum overall of 82

12 Rare Consumables

Prime/Team of the Year/FUT Birthday/Trophy Titans Icon rated 90 or higher on loan for 10 games.

88+ Trophy Titan Heroes on loan for 10 games.

All the rewards you obtain from this pack will be untradeable, so you won’t be able to sell them on the FUT market.

