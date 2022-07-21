Will FIFA 23 have crossplay? Platforms, new features, game modes, and more

With the first-look trailer showcased on July 20, FIFA 23 is now available for pre-order on all major platforms. Additionally, EA Sports has discussed in detail all the new features and changes coming to the game. One of the much-requested features has been crossplay, as the developers have experimented with it in FIFA 22 in a limited sense.

Traditionally, the games of the FIFA series haven't had crossplay since the beginning. The developers decided to try out the feature on FIFA 22 in a limited fashion, but fans have always wanted the feature to be enabled.

In simpler terms, players can only play the online modes against those using the same platform. Not having crossplay means a limited experience for many, especially when playing with their friends, who could be on a different platform. However, EA Sports has given some good news in that regard, as some significant changes are coming to this year's game.

FIFA 23 will have a lot of new features which will make the game much more accessible

Following a successful trial on FIFA 22, this year's release will have full crossplay across all 1v1 modes. EA Sports have already confirmed this following the first-look trailer reveal of FIFA 23. However, the facility will have certain limitations as crossplay will be generation specific.

FIFA 23 will be available on all major platforms and has made its debut on the Epic Games Store as well. The game will be available on both generational consoles of PlayStation and Xbox. Additionally, players will also be able to access it via Google Stadia. On PCs, the game will once again be current-generation only, which means that there will be HyperMotion 2 this time around.

JairS @jr44cl Everything ok with the new FIFA 23, but, adding Crossplay between next gen consoles and PC and not adding Tranfer Market crossplay for PC which is one of the reasons many people don't play on PC, is just... #FIFA23 Everything ok with the new FIFA 23, but, adding Crossplay between next gen consoles and PC and not adding Tranfer Market crossplay for PC which is one of the reasons many people don't play on PC, is just... #FIFA23

Crossplay will only be enabled between the same generation of the game. If a player is playing the next-generation version, crossplay will put them up against someone else who is also playing on the same platform. The exact system will apply when it comes to the current-generation version of the game, which effectively means that PC players won't be able to play with those on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

However, the crossplay raises the potential of FIFA 23 becoming even more competitive as players from different platforms will go ahead against each other. The new edition also brings several gameplay changes, including HyperMotion 2. EA Sports claims that more than 600 animations have been updated based on real-life movement, which will increase the game's realism.

mamdouh hamid @mamdwwy OFFICIAL: EA Sports will feature Full women's Football Leagues in the New FIFA 23 , from September 30!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barclays WSL

D1 Arkema

Bundesliga Frauen

NWSL



Ready to take control? OFFICIAL: EA Sports will featureFull women's Football Leagues in the New FIFA 23 , from September 30!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barclays WSLD1 ArkemaBundesliga FrauenNWSLReady to take control? 🎮 OFFICIAL: EA Sports will feature 4⃣ Full women's Football Leagues in the New FIFA 23 , from September 30! ⚽️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barclays WSL 🇫🇷 D1 Arkema 🇩🇪 Bundesliga Frauen 🇺🇲 NWSL Ready to take control? 🎮🔥 https://t.co/o7lq8eQNzM

The title will also be the first where there will be four dedicated women's football leagues for the fans. While women's football teams have been there in the past few years, the league was missing, and players will now be able to enjoy competition and more teams when choosing to play with Sam Kerr and company.

It will be interesting to see how the FIFA World Cup will be integrated. The trailer featured a teaser of the global event that goes live later this year. There have been separate game modes themed on the event in recent years. One should expect both single and multiplayer parts to have content dedicated to the mega tournament.

FIFA 23 is expected to retain all major game modes from the previous few years. It will feature the Ultimate Team, which allows players to compete against each other with custom teams. EA Sports has also announced that the chemistry system will undergo changes, and it will be interesting to see what innovations are made in that regard.

The game releases on September 30, 2022, and all owners of the Ultimate Edition and EA Play subscribers will get three-day early access.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far