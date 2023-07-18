HoYo FEST 2023 is live for Honkai Star Rail and other miHoYo titles and offers a redeem code to every player. The web event will continue from July 10 to December 31, 2023. This article will guide players on how to obtain the code and redeem it on their accounts. They can also get codes from miHoYo’s other titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, and others.

This time the code only provides 20,000 credits, but Trailblazers can get the reward by spending just a few minutes, so it's definitely worth it.

How to get new redeem code from HoYo FEST 2023 for Honkai Star Rail and other titles

Event page for HoYo FEST 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Log in to your HoYolab account in any browser. You will find the HoYo FEST 2023 icon on the top right side of your screen, under the game's name. Click here if the icon is not available.

Caption generation page for HoYo FEST 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

2) You will then get redirected to a page with mascots of different games owned by miHoYo, upon clicking the Gift box icon on the top right. Select any one of the three captions shown on the page.

A new icon for event rewards will be available after generating the share link (Image via HoYoverse)

3) Go back to the main HoYo Fest page, and you will find a new reward icon that has appeared. After clicking the icon, you will get redirected to the page that can generate the codes for all the miHoYo titles.

Generate the codes needed to redeem in-game at HoYo FEST 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

4) Click on Generate code for the required games.

How to use the generated redeem code

Players can redeem the code in-game or from the Honkai Star Rail website. The method used does not affect the rewards.

To redeem the code from Honkai Star Rail's official website, follow these steps:

Log in to the official Honkai Star Rail website Go to the “Redeem code” option from the dropdown in “More” at the top of the page. Select the server you play on, and it will automatically fetch the username. Paste the redeem code that was generated on the HoYo FEST page. Click on redeem, and the rewards will be mailed within a few minutes in-game.

Rewards will be sent to the mail (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem the code in-game, follow these steps:

Log in and go to the main screen Pause the game to go to the menu screen Click on the three dots beside your profile picture and name Select the option “Redemption Code” Paste the code that was generated from the website Press Confirm

After confirming, it should instantly send you the rewards associated with the code as mail to your in-game account. You can open the mail to collect your rewards. Both methods mentioned above will work in a couple of minutes.