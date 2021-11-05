Genshin Impact HoYo FEST to be part of Anime NYC 2021: Date and place announced

Genshin Impact will be a part of the highly-anticipated Anime NYC 2021 convention in New York City. The game recently announced the date and place for the event, and confirmed its participation on Twitter.

Date and place for Genshin Impact HoYo FEST in Anime NYC announced

Just like every year, the Anime NYC convention will take place in New York City. The venue for 2021 is yet again the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York. The event will begin on 19 November 2021 and will be live until 21 November 2021.

Explore a world of adventure with us! Travelers, see you all in New York City on November 19 – 21, 2021.



Location：Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anime NYC convention couldn't take place in 2020. It was held online, and thousands of fans around the world still attended it.

In 2021, fans will be able to meet and greet each other. It is safe to assume that the attendance this year will break all previous records.

It is worth noting that the attendants will be required to present proof that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to be a part of the event.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact HoYo FEST at Anime NYC 2021

Starting from 2017, Anime NYC has witnessed a massive surge in popularity every year. The spaces used by the organizers for the event has increased frequently, owing to the rising number of attendants and hosts.

In 2021, fans will be able to find the Genshin Impact HoYo FEST on Booth 626 on Hall 3 E. It comes as no surprise that many are planning to attend the event in their Genshin Impact costumes.

The Anime NYC convention has traditionally offered exclusive rewards, arcade games, manga library, and video games to fans. Hence, something similar can be expected from Genshin Impact.

Fans of other miHoYo games, such as Tears of Themis, will be able to get postcards and limited-time merchandise at the HoYo FEST.

Take this chance to bring limited merchandise home with you. There will also be an on-site free postcard event!



✦ Event Period: Nov.19 - Nov.21

Even though no announcements related to Genshin Impact have been made yet, MiHoYo might release certain exclusive editions of the game's manga at the Anime NYC 2021. Also, there might be some new in-game cosmetic items, and the developers might distribute redeem codes for them during the event.

Tickets for Anime NYC 2021 are on sale at the moment:

3 Day Ticket - $75

- $75 Friday Ticket - $50

- $50 Saturday Ticket - $65

- $65 Sunday Ticket-$50

As of now, the 2.2 update for Genshin Impact is live and Hu Tao's re-run banner has been a massive hit among fans. The upcoming banners in the 2.3 update are even more exciting as two new Geo characters, Gorou and Arataki Itto, will arrive in them.

