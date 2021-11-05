Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner end date, time, and version 2.3 leaks

Hu Tao's rerun banner is now underway, giving Genshin Impact players the opportunity to summon one of the game's best units.

Genshin Impact's newest event banners have only just begun, leaving a few weeks for players to make their wishes. Shortly after these banners end, version 2.2 of Genshin Impact will conclude. The 2.3 update will then bring fresh banners for players, with two new Geo characters predicted to arrive in the patch.

When will Hu Tao's rerun banner end in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/iXJwMm21kU

In Genshin Impact, Hu Tao's banner will end just before maintenance begins for version 2.3. More specifically, her banner will end on November 24 at 5:00 am (UTC +8). In other time zones, Hu Tao's banner will end at the following times:

China: November 24, 5:00 am (CST)

India: November 24, 2:30 am (IST)

Japan: November 24, 6:00 am (JST)

UK: November 23, 9:00 pm (GMT)

USA: November 23, 4:00 pm (EST)

Once Hu Tao leaves the gacha, it won't be long before new banners arrive in version 2.3. The upcoming banners are still unconfirmed, but leakers have given some indication of what to expect.

Genshin Impact character banners in version 2.3

Rerun banners are hard to predict, but leakers seem to believe that Albedo will get his first rerun at the start of version 2.3. The featured four-stars on Albedo's banner are still unknown. However, players expecting the four-star unit Gorou will likely have to wait for the banner after Albedo's.

After Albedo's rerun concludes, Arataki Itto will likely make his official debut on the following character banner. Genshin Impact hinted that Itto and Gorou would both arrive in version 2.3, and it's now likely that they'll occupy the same banner.

On the second banner of version 2.3, Itto will be the featured five-star unit. He'll likely be a five-star claymore user with a main DPS kit. Meanwhile, Gorou will be a four-star bow user, fit for a supporting role. The other four-stars on this banner will likely be announced just days before the banner begins.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If version 2.3 only has these two character banners, as leaks predict, then Gorou and Itto should be released on December 14. The version 2.3 livestream should air a few weeks ahead of the update, and will likely confirm these characters for the next version.

Edited by Siddharth Satish