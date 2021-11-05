Top 5 Hu Tao team comps for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Since Genshin Impact rotated the event banners, many gamers have now picked up the top-tier DPS unit, Hu Tao.

As Genshin Impact players finish building Hu Tao, many want to see how well she can perform in the Spiral Abyss. This is, after all, the most challenging part of the game. To help players prepare Hu Tao for the final floors of the abyss, this article compiles some of the best team compositions centered around her.

5 Hu Tao teams for tackling Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss

5) Xiangling, Sucrose, Bennett

kar 🌊✨ @guuhuageek battle report + party for floor 11 & 12~



going for pure pyro hu tao and my zhongguang duo + nuker xingqiu (barbara's just there for the pyro hypo shield lol) battle report + party for floor 11 & 12~going for pure pyro hu tao and my zhongguang duo + nuker xingqiu (barbara's just there for the pyro hypo shield lol) https://t.co/LfsR8iu5PR

In Genshin Impact, the best Hu Tao teams always include Xingqiu. The young poet provides tremendous sub-DPS and catalyzes Vaporize reactions, making him Hu Tao's best partner. Nevertheless, this pure Pyro team with Xiangling and Bennett is still impressive.

This team prioritizes AoE attacks, which may prove useful in the Spiral Abyss. Apart from Pyro-shielded enemies, Hu Tao and this Pyro team can handle most obstacles in their way. Bennett's healing and team-buffing is still as useful as ever, and Xiangling can massacre hordes of enemies with her Elemental Burst.

Hu Tao and Xiangling deal most of the damage in this team. Meanwhile, an Anemo support like Sucrose or Kazuha can take the crowd-control duties in the Spiral Abyss.

4) Ayaka, Kazuha, Bennett

This team, which will be the last to exclude Xingqiu, is a popular option among Genshin Impact speedrunners. Here, Ayaka and Hu Tao synchronize for unbelievable frontloaded damage.

Ayaka's role on this team is to apply Cryo to the Spiral Abyss enemies. Hu Tao can then trigger the Melt reaction, while Kazuha is responsible for lowering enemy resistances.

This team does require quite a bit of investment to be viable in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. After Ayaka's Elemental Burst concludes, the DPS potential of the team takes a sharp decline. Therefore, gamers who use this team in the Abyss should try to clear as many enemies as possible early on.

3) Xingqiu, Beidou, Fischl

Xingqiu, Beidou and Fischl (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned, Xingqiu is Hu Tao's best support, creating off-field Vaporize reactions with his Elemental Burst. Fischl's Oz and Beidou's burst also contribute to off-field damage. This team therefore allows Hu Tao to stay on the field for most of the battle.

Fischl may also act as a battery for Beidou, recharging her energy to increase burst uptime in the Spiral Abyss. These Electro characters may also help Hu Tao create Overload reactions for extra DPS.

Of course, with no dedicated healer or shield support character, gamers will have to be careful in the Spiral Abyss. Xingqiu's minimal healing may be helpful, but with no food available, players should avoid taking damage at any cost.

2) Xingqiu, Albedo, Zhongli

Xingqiu, Albedo and Zhongli (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the Geo duo of Albedo and Zhongli, this is one of the most comfortable Hu Tao teams in Genshin Impact. Zhongli's shield is seemingly unbreakable if he has a high max HP. Meanwhile, Albedo's sub-DPS is great in the Spiral Abyss since he can relocate his Solar Isotoma every four seconds.

The double-Geo Elemental Resonance is another great bonus that this team offers. Staying shielded is no problem with Zhongli around, and the Elemental Resonance provides a 15% damage bonus to shielded characters. Hu Tao can take advantage of this buff for even more DPS, with Xingqiu's help of course.

1) Xingqiu, Kazuha, Bennett

With Kazuha's massive buffs, this setup allows for the highest DPS of any Hu Tao team. Bennett can be replaced here with another Pyro support. Even Amber works, and the new character Thoma may also be a good fit. However, since the Spiral Abyss doesn't allow for food healing, Bennett is recommended for most players.

Several rotations work on this team, though they may be difficult to perform. One good setup is to use Kazuha's burst after Xingqiu's burst, then infusing Pyro before Swirling with Kazuha's skill. Hu Tao always comes last in the rotations, taking advantage of all the buffs, reactions, and shredded enemy defenses.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hu Tao still ranks among the very best Genshin Impact characters, and for good reason. With a good team like this around her, she is one of the most impressive characters in the Spiral Abyss.

Edited by Siddharth Satish