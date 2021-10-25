Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Gorou's burst and constellation icons changed

Gorou is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, and leaks have revealed what players can expect from him.

Genshin Impact has hinted that Gorou will be a playable character in version 2.3. Gorou is a confirmed Geo character, and leakers believe he'll be a 4-star bow user. Leakers have revealed much more about Gorou, including his elemental abilities and constellations.

Now, with new leaks, players can even see updates to some of Gorou's gameplay icons.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal changes to Gorou's constellation and burst icons

The Wangsheng Funeral Parlor leak team is a reliable source for upcoming information on Genshin Impact. They recently posted icons in the Reddit post above to reflect recent pre-release changes made to Gorou.

According to leaks, the icons for Gorou's Elemental Burst and two of his constellations have changed. Moreover, they've all been changed in a similar manner. A dog-like creature is on all three of these icons, and changes show the dog icon has gotten a shave.

Where there was once shading around the dog's nose and mouth, it now seems like Genshin Impact has removed this detail. Hundreds of users have already shown their approval for the new designs in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord, leaving cute reaction emojis on the original post.

To be fair, the old dog design was already seeing some love from the Genshin Impact community. Even so, most players likely won't mind the recent changes.

Though Gorou's icons may have changed, his constellations and Elemental Burst should remain the same as prior leaks. His burst should still create an AoE that moves with the active character, providing buffs, dealing Geo damage, and attracting Crystallize Shards.

Gorou's C4 and C5 abilities were the ones with updated icons. His C4 ability, like the icon suggests, will allow Gorou to heal party members with his burst, provided there are at least two Geo characters on the team. Meanwhile, Gorou's C5 will still increase his burst talent level.

The Genshin Impact community has been excited about Gorou's debut for a while now. He gained plenty of fans when he was first seen in version 2.0, and players may soon have the chance to summon him.

The 2.3 update launches in late November, so players can expect to see Gorou on a banner by the end of the year.

