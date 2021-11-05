Genshin Impact Amazon Prime rewards for November 2021: Get Fragile Resin and other resources

Amazon Prime is offering a brand new bundle for Genshin Impact players to collect this month.

The November 2021 bundle includes:

1 Fragile Resin

8 Mystic Enhancement Ores

20,000 Mora

This bundle is the sixth one that Genshin Impact players could've claimed thus far. It's free for players who have Amazon Prime, and collecting it can take less than a minute if the player knows what to do.

It's worth noting that the bundle began on 3 November 2021, and will expire on 30 November 2021.

How to claim the free rewards from Amazon Prime in Genshin Impact

What the "Claim now" section looks like on desktop (Image via Prime Gaming)

Genshin Impact players can claim the free bundle shown above through two main methods:

Go to Prime Gaming and search for "Genshin Impact." Find the offer on Twitch through "Prime Loot."

Either way, they will be taken to the image shown above. Claiming it is only possible for players with Amazon Prime, but it does work on all devices.

Click on the "Claim Now" button to get a code. Genshin Impact players must then head to the game to redeem the code.

The November 2021 bundle rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

To redeem the free rewards from Amazon Prime, players need to complete the following steps:

Open up the pause menu. Go to Settings (the gear icon on the bottom left). Head to "Account." Click on "Redeem Code." Paste the code and click on "Exchange."

Afterwards, the player should head to their in-game mail to claim it. The mail should read "Reward - Code Redeemed," and it will have:

Once it's claimed, it should automatically be delivered to the player's inventory.

Using Fragile Resin

Players can use up to 20 Fragile Resin at a time (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fragile Resin is located under "Precious Items" in the player's inventory. Click on "Use" to see a screen similar to the above photo. Using one Fragile Resin will recover 60 of the player's Original Resin.

Every even-numbered Amazon Prime bundle includes Fragile Resin. Likewise, every odd-numbered bundle has Primogems. The process of redeeming codes is the same every month, which doesn't only consist of Prime Gaming freebies.

Genshin Impact players redeem all types of codes in a similar matter. The only significant difference for the standard redeem codes is that they can be claimed on miHoYo's official website or through an in-game option.

Either way, players will get their free rewards in Genshin Impact.

Other freebies that Genshin Impact players should remember

There are two more rewards off-screen, which are 5,000 Mora for each day (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's worth mentioning that there are more freebies for Genshin Impact players to claim elsewhere. For example, they can still do their daily check-in to claim daily rewards.

November 2021's daily-check in rewards offers 20 Primogems on Day 4, 11, and 19. One can access it either through the official website or by using the HoYoLAB app.

A successful use of a redeem code (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following redeem codes are also still active in November 2021:

BSPD3ZRXU985: 60 Primogems + 10,000 Mora

60 Primogems + 10,000 Mora GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits

