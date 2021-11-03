Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner pity and soft pity explained

Hu Tao's rerun banner has officially been released, meaning Genshin Impact players can now summon the director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Genshin Impact has a good handful of main DPS characters by now, but Hu Tao is still one of the very best. As such, many gamers have saved their Primogems in anticipation of Hu Tao's rerun. This article explains how Genshin Impact players can count their pity for this banner, thereby revealing the amount of wishes needed to summon Hu Tao.

How pity works in Genshin Impact's Hu Tao banner

Genshin Impact's character event banner now features the powerful five-star unit, Hu Tao. On this banner and other character banners, players are guaranteed a five-star summon once every 90 wishes. "Pity" refers to the amount of wishes spent on the banner since the last five-star pull.

Fortunately, a player's pity stays the same when character banners change. Therefore, a gamer who had 10 pity when Childe's banner ended should still have 10 pity now that Hu Tao's banner has begun. Curious Genshin Impact players can check their pity in the "History" tab of a banner.

Genshin Impact players always get a five-star pull by the time their pity reaches 90. However, that five-star is not always guaranteed to be the featured unit, who in this case is Hu Tao. A gamer who got the featured character as their last five-star has just a 50-50 chance of getting Hu Tao this time around.

By contrast, players who lost their last 50-50 are guaranteed to get Hu Tao if they choose to wish on her banner. To find out how many wishes are needed to guarantee summoning her, they just need to subtract their pity from 90.

Thanks to a mechanic called "soft pity", Genshin Impact players are likely to get their next five-star well before 90 wishes. Soft pity refers to the increased five-star drop rates that arise when about 75 wishes have passed. Consequently, most players who aren't facing a 50-50 should get Hu Tao without needing 90 wishes.

Genshin Impact's character banner will feature Hu Tao for the next three weeks, ending concurrently with version 2.2. Gamers who want to summon the powerful Pyro DPS should collect as many Primogems as they can while the banner is still live.

