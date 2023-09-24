Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream: Expected date, time, and announcements

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update will be preceded by a celebratory livestream that will showcase all the contents lined up for the next patch. Players have been looking forward to the Special Program, as its hosts will officially announce the release of Jingliu and Topaz, shedding some light on their gameplay. Moreover, it will also dispatch three new redemption codes, which reward Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

This article presents everything about the version 1.4 livestream, including its expected start time and announcements.

Expected date and time for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream

HoYoverse will shortly announce all the details regarding the version 1.4 livestream. The next major update is expected to roll out across all platforms, including PlayStation, on October 11, 2023, following the six-week patch cycle. With that, the Special Program should air around 10–12 days before its release.

Considering most of the previous events commenced on Friday, the v1.4 livestream should premiere on September 29, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). It should be available on Honkai Star Rail’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Since it will be broadcast globally, the local airtime for audiences will differ depending on their region. In that case, they can refer to the following list, which contains the expected broadcast time across a few major regions:

Pacific Standard Time : 4:30 AM

: 4:30 AM Eastern Time : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM UTC : 11:30 AM

: 11:30 AM CEST : 1:30 PM

: 1:30 PM Australian Central Time : 9 PM

: 9 PM Indian Standard Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Japan Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Keep in mind that the information is completely based on speculation and is subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official.

Expected announcements in v1.4 livestream

Listed below is everything expected to be announced in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream:

Character and Light Cone banner changes

Trailblaze mission continuation

Aetherium Wars event

New companion quest

March 7th skin

New locations in Belobog

The official showcase of Jingliu and Topaz will be the highlight of the livestream, as they are highly anticipated 5-star units to debut in version 1.4. The former has appeared in the game on multiple occasions, extending her influence in the main story quest.

In contrast, it has been speculated that Topaz will play a significant role in the next segment of the Trailblaze mission, which will bring the astral crew back to Belobog. Besides that, her banner will also feature Guinaifen, a new 4-star unit.