Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leak hints at possible warp events featuring Jingliu and Topaz

Jingliu and Topaz are some of the characters set to be released in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, and the latest social media rumors have hinted at the possible order of their respective warps. The latest information comes from reliable leaker Inima, who shared the news on their X (formerly Twitter) account. Players can plan and be ready with their Stellar Jades if the rumors are true.

Since its release in 2023, Honkai Star Rail has grown significantly in terms of game modes and characters. Developer miHoYo has released two major patches; the third one is scheduled to become available on August 30. The release date of the 1.4 update might not be available yet, but Jingliu and Topaz will be the star attractions.

Both Jingliu and Topaz are rumored to arrive in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The Honkai Star Rail community had already received news in the past surrounding the upcoming characters of Jingliu and Topaz. The primary sources were community leaks, but miHoYo has dropped drip campaigns as well. The same leaks have also given hints about the potential kits of the two characters.

Between the two, Jingliu's warp event will arrive first with the 1.4 update. She will be joined along with a set of existing characters, namely Tingyun, Qingque, and Sampo. Tingyun is a new character and was added in an earlier update. Those who missed out on her then will have another improved chance to add her to their team.

Topaz and her pet Zhang Zhang will be the second special warp as part of the 1.4 update. Like the previous banner, she will also have a set of 4-star characters with an increased chance to get. When her warp goes live, players will be likely to get Sushang, Guinaifen, and Luka.

Both the upcoming banners in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 could be incredibly popular, given the characters they could possibly have. Even the selection of the 4-star names seems really interesting, as miHoYo will be rerunning new characters.

Readers are advised to note that these pieces of information are yet to be confirmed, and they should follow the official sources before drawing any conclusions.