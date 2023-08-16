Who are the voice actors for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail has a vast crew of voice actors comprising some eminent artists in the VA industry. They are responsible for breathing life into every character in the game, including Topaz, one of the upcoming 5-star units in version 1.4. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared her official character art along with a brief introduction to her background and voice-overs.

That said, Topaz's contribution to the story is still unknown to the community. However, they can rest assured that her in-game character will feel lively. She has been voiced by Sam Slade, Yoshino Nanjo, and others.

Topaz’s voice actors across multiple languages in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz has yet to appear in the Honkai Star Rail story quest for fans to get familiar with her voice. She has only been featured on a 4-star Light Cone, "Trend of the Universal Market."

Unfortunately, those intrigued by the character will have to wait until her debut in version 1.4 to hear her voice lines across different languages.

Listed below are all the confirmed voice actors for Topaz, along with their notable works.

English voice actor for Topaz

According to the official announcement, Sam Slade will be the English voice actor for Topaz.

Slade has voiced many characters across video games and TV series. Some of her previous work includes Rosetta from Punishing: Gray Raven, Janet from Brawl Stars, and Anastasia from Freestyle 2 Street Basketball.

She has also voiced Kimberly Rose from Classroom Rituals and Emma from Pathwork Ego.

Japanese voice actor for Topaz

Yoshino Nanjo is behind Topaz’s Japanese voice lines in Honkai Star Rail.

Nanjo is a popular singer and voice artist from Japan who has worked across various anime. Fans will know her as Haru Akimoto from My Roommate Is a Cat, Sonia from Berserk, and Maaya Awatsuki from A Certain Scientific Railgun.

She has also voiced several characters from video games, including Krile Mayer Baldesion from Final Fantasy XIV, Kinnara from Onmyouji, and Sanae from Alchemy Stars.

Who is Topaz in Honkai Star Rail?

Topaz and Numby traverse the cosmos to chase down debts (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz is an ethical individual in Honkai Star Rail, working as a Senior Manager of the Strategic Investment Department in the Interastral Peace Corporation. She also holds the position of leader in the Special Debts Picket Team, which specializes in debt collection across the universe.

Together with her trotter companion, Numby, she traverses the cosmos to investigate debts and liabilities that have an adverse effect on their corporation’s commercial ventures.

Regarding Topaz’s element, she has been confirmed to join the Fire Roster as a DPS unit. Her abilities are expected to unleash massive single-target damage given her association with the Hunt Path.