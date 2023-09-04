Honkai Star Rail Topaz and Guinaifen gameplay leaks show abilities and combat animations

Honkai Star Rail has officially shared the promotional arts of Topaz and Guinaifen in their recent drip marketing campaign, setting them up for release in version 1.4. Recent leaks have hinted that both upcoming characters will debut under the same banner for the patch, with the former being a limited 5-star unit. Luckily for players, various leak sources online have shared their gameplay, providing quite a few details about their abilities.

This article takes a closer look at the entire movesets of both Topaz and Guinaifen. It is worth noting that their entire kit is subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes an official announcement.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Topaz’s gameplay leaks show her abilities in Honkai Star Rail

The link above showcases Topaz and Numby’s combat animations in Honkai Star Rail. She treads on the Hunt Path to access the following single-target abilities:

Skill : Summons Numby to deal Fire DMG on an enemy, with a 100% chance to inflict Burn. The affected enemy takes fire damage at the beginning of each round.

Numby Skill : Selects a target to unleash a special attack.

Ultimate: Enhances Numby, increasing its CRIT Rate, Fire DMG, and SPD for two rounds.

Talent : Summon Numby at the beginning of the battle. Topaz’s Skill sets the target for the creature to attack if possible, or it targets a random enemy. Numby unleashes Fire DMG and recovers 15 energy for applying the Burn effect.

Technique: The creature is released from bondage at the start of the next battle. It reverts to the status after taking a turn.

Guinaifen gameplay leaks show her abilities in Honkai Star Rail

The tweet shows in-game footage of Guinaifen, highlighting her idle animation and gameplay. She follows the Nihility Path to unleash DoT abilities listed below:

Skill : Launches a Fire DMG on enemies in an AoE. If a target is inflicted with Burn, the effect is extended to other opponents.

Ultimate: Deals Fire DMG to all enemies in the battle.

Talent : Upon unleashing any of her abilities, the enemy enters a Flame Swallowing state that has a chance to apply Burn. The effect is then removed to apply Fire DMG for the first time and trigger DoT at the beginning of each turn.

Technique: Ambush an enemy to deal additional Fire damage. Her allies also receive a shield at the beginning of the battle.

Recent leaks have also hinted that both Topaz and Guinaifen are expected to appear in the second banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, expected to be released around November 1, 2023.