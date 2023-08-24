Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Topaz and Numby release date, materials, kit, and abilities

Honkai Star Rail’s recent drip marketing showcased some upcoming playable characters, among which Topaz and Numby stand out as an interesting 5-star duo. She and her pet trotter will be joining the Fire roster in version 1.4, bringing their unique DPS playstyle to the battle. While HoYoverse is yet to shed some light on their kit, credible leak sources have shared details about their moveset.

This article outlines everything about the pair, including their release date, expected materials, and abilities.

Topaz and Numby’s release date in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz and Numby will be available as playable 5-star units in Honkai Star Rail 1.4's second banner phase.

Going by the usual six-week patch cycle and 21-day banner duration, this duo is expected to be released on November 1, 2023.

Topaz and Numby’s materials in Honkai Star Rail

To level up Topaz in Honkai Star Rail, you will need a total of 3.3 Million Credit, which is the same amount required for any 5-star character. It will also take 290 Travelers Guides to ascend them to their maximum level from scratch.

Since they follow the Hunt Path, you must farm the Bud of Hunt Calyx to obtain the following resources for her traces:

18x Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69x Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139x Arrow of the Starchaser

Unfortunately, no official information is available regarding her ascension materials. Hence, Trailblazers will have to wait a while to farm her resources.

Topaz and Numby’s kit and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz treads on the Hunt Path to launch single-target attacks on enemies. More details about this duo's moveset are listed below:

Basic ATK : Deals Fire DMG to an enemy.

: Deals Fire DMG to an enemy. Skill : Summons Numby to deal Fire DMG to an enemy that has a 100% chance to inflict Burn for two turns. Targets afflicted with the effect take a Fire DoT at the start of each round.

: Summons Numby to deal Fire DMG to an enemy that has a 100% chance to inflict Burn for two turns. Targets afflicted with the effect take a Fire DoT at the start of each round. Warp Trotter Skil : Unleashes a special attack on an enemy.

: Unleashes a special attack on an enemy. Ultimate : Enhances Numby by increasing its CRIT Rate and Fire DMG for the next two turns. Its SPD is further boosted by 100 points for two turns.

: Enhances Numby by increasing its CRIT Rate and Fire DMG for the next two turns. Its SPD is further boosted by 100 points for two turns. Talent : Summon Numby at the beginning of the battle with 90 SPD. Whenever Topaz activates her Skill on an enemy, Numby launches a follow-up ATK on the target if possible; otherwise, it attacks a random opponent. The creature deals Fire DMG and recovers energy if the target is afflicted with Burn.

: Summon Numby at the beginning of the battle with 90 SPD. Whenever Topaz activates her Skill on an enemy, Numby launches a follow-up ATK on the target if possible; otherwise, it attacks a random opponent. The creature deals Fire DMG and recovers energy if the target is afflicted with Burn. Technique: When cast, Numby is unleashed from bondage at the start of the next battle. It takes a turn and reverts to bondage status.

She seems to have an interesting follow-up-based playstyle somewhat similar to Jing Yuan.