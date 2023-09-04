Honkai Star Rail just stepped into the new version 1.3, along with brand new characters and a set of fresh new content. With the arrival of the latest update, the game meta is set to change as each new character treads diverse paths and wields various elements. Out of all paths, the characters following the path of Nihility specialize in DoT (Damage over Time) and hinder their opposition movement.

Those wondering about the characters associated with the Nihility path in Honkai Star Rail and want guidance on building them are in the right spot. This article provides a tier list of Honkai Star Rail Nihility characters.

Nihility character tier list for Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

All playable Path of Nihility characters are placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The picture above displays all playable Star Rail Nihility characters in a tier list classified under different tiers. Each character is examined without eidolons for a fair judgment as of version 1.3's meta.

SS Tier

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

The Star Rail Nihility characters under this tier seize control of the battlefield and are exceptional while clearing activities solo or with a team. The characters treading on the Nihility path that are SS tier are:

Silver Wolf

Kafka

The characters mentioned above are phenomenal and overpowered. While Kafka can vaporize her enemies with her DoT (Damage over Time) oriented attacks, Silver Wolf excels at debuffing her enemies on the battlefield for her allies. Both characters can effortlessly clear Honkai Star Rail's end-game activities when placed in a team.

S Tier

Welt (Image via HoYoverse)

The character under this tier is phenomenal and can efficiently deal with enemies on the battlefield. The character that is S Tier is:

Welt

Welt is an excellent character who can deal damage and hinder his opponent's movement at the same time. He is a phenomenal pick to clear the Simulated Universe worlds and Forgotten Hall stages.

A Tier

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters who belong in this tier are decent and can shine on the battlefield with a proper team and an appropriate amount of investment. The Star Rail characters in the A Tier are:

Sampo

Pela

Luka

Each character in the A Tier is extraordinary, but to unleash their full potential requires a phenomenal team and some Eidolon levels. All characters can quickly clear most end-game activities with a proper build and team composition.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.